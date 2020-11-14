The Spice is Right and so is the timing

Bart and Anita Gossack opened The Spice is Right on Nov. 7, just in time for the holidays. Through their own shopping experiences the couple saw a niche that needed to be filled without having to order online and wait for delivery.

“We are trying to bring quality items that others don’t have, at a price for every budget,” said Anita.

The store offers a wide variety of spices, along with items to complement any chef or baker’s culinary needs for the upcoming holidays and beyond. The need to buy a large container of spices when a special recipe only calls for a teaspoon is no longer necessary, as solo spice packs are available for kitchens with limited storage space.

“To complement the spices, we carry items for the BBQ, different types of salts, Watkins extracts and products, and supplies necessary for home processing. We are trying to bring different things that others don’t have,” said Anita.

To assist with cooking holiday meals, the store offers quality pots and pans and promotes local artisans.

“We will be offering cutting boards crafted by local artists. For epicureans who delight in putting on a cheese, meat and fruit tray, we carry charcuterie boards for a beautiful display to impress friends and family,” said Anita.

She added, “We like flavor and we also like value. We wanted to extend that to our customers.”

The Spice is Right is located at 113 West Main (near the corner of First and Main) and is open Tuesday through Friday 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. Their telephone number is 406-707-0429.