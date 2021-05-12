Stepping into the future

A state pilot program will give a much-needed update to the Lewistown Library’s broadband infrastructure. Wedsworth Memorial Library in Cascade and Lewistown Public Library were selected for the program that will explore costs and best practices for updating the internet in libraries across Montana.

“A lot of libraries across the state have the same problem we do,” said Lewistown Library Director Dani Buehler. “The internet was installed a while ago and needs to be updated.”

Buehler said the libraries were chosen on need, availability and the organization’s ability to financially maintain the updated internet. The program has come on the heels of the pandemic, and at no cost to the library.

“Last year really highlighted people’s need to be able to access the internet,” said Buehler.

Between June 2019 and June 2020, library patrons spent 2,719 hours using the internet. The building was visited 48,832 times. Buehler said those figures are lower than normal due to a two-month closure at the beginning of COVID-19. The number of visits often tops 70,000.

“A lot of patrons come in to check their digital reality,” said Buehler.

This can range from bank accounts to social media, email and job application status.

“People also rely on us for quick printing,” said Buehler.

There are currently multiple “dead spots” around the library, according to Buehler. The update will address this issue by increasing the amount of wi-fi access points and improving the placement of the access points.

“We will also have more computing power, but it will come in a variety of devices,” said Buehler.

When the project is complete, the library will have five desktops and four or five laptops available for patrons to use, which will give visitors more flexibility to move around the building while using the internet.

“It’s a great opportunity to provide that service for people in a more comfortable setting,” said Buehler.

The library also currently has three hot spots and two laptops available for check out.

A state contracted business has completed the site assessment of the building and the installation of new wiring is planned for June.

“As a pilot program, we’re going to be doing a lot of reporting and helping with the project going forward,” said Buehler. “It provides a better opportunity for our patrons for sure.”