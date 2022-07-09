Storms bring heavy rain, hail to parts of Central Montana

By News-Argus Staff

A couple of torrential downpours this week are helping to dampen the ongoing drought in Central Montana, although rainfall was spotty enough that not every location got the much-needed precipitation. The area remains about an inch under normal rainfall for the year to date.

According to Patrick Pierce at the National Weather Service Office in Great Falls, just under 1.5 inches of rain fell in the Lewistown area from Monday through Wednesday of this week. Wednesday’s storm dropped more than half of that, with .76 inches recorded at the airport. Storms this week produced thunder and lightning throughout Central Montana.

Hail was an issue in parts of Fergus County, with Moore and Moccasin getting perhaps the worst of it Wednesday evening, with reports of between 1- and 2-inch sized hailstones falling. Other areas of the county reported only small hail, or none.

Rain north of Lewistown was heavy in the Hilger area, but tapered off, leaving farmers and ranchers in Winifred and other north-county areas still hoping for more.

Dan Boyce, who ranches near Winifred, said most storms have gone south of them recently.

“We received 4/10ths of an inch of rain last night [Wednesday],” Boyce said. “We’re getting enough rain to keep the grass green, keep things going. The grass looks pretty good but we don’t have any submoisture. Our dryland hay is pretty much nonexistent due to lack of moisture. We have some barley that looks fair and will make a little hay, though.”

At the Central Agricultural Research Center at Moccasin, Pat Carr reported they received .80 inches of rain, but luckily, no hail.

“The moisture is great for getting the soil water recharged,” said Carr. “Although the rain here isn’t doing much for haying, as people don’t like their windrows laying on the ground – but we’ll take what we can.”

Pierce said the rest of this week looks to be drier and next week even more so.