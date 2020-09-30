Study says Montana parents struggle to find reliable, affordable childcare

The University of Montana recently released findings of a study on the impacts of inadequate childcare on Montanans.

The study, entitled “Lost possibilities: The impact of inadequate child care on Montana’s families, employers and economy,” found that parents in Montana face several issues when it comes to child care, including the cost, ability to find reliable care when their primary arrangements are not an option and finding high-quality care that fits their work schedules.

Less than one-quarter of those polled said they had no issues when it came to finding childcare.

Finding affordable childcare was by far the greatest issue for households, with 57% reporting finding affordable care is a challenge. The average annual expense for childcare totals $7,900, with infant care being even higher. Center-based infant care average annual expenses can top $12,750, which accounts for 22% of the median annual income for Montana households with children under age 6, according to the study. For reference, a year’s tuition at Montana universities averages $7,340.

The study also indicated 62% of parents missed work due to inadequate childcare while 26% declined to pursue further education or training at work. Over 20% of respondents reported turning down a job offer due to issues they experienced with childcare.

Lewistown parents say it’s not just the lack of care that’s the issue, it’s the cost of the care. Even if they can find care, the price makes it difficult for them to justify returning to work.

Meagan Baldry, who fosters children with her husband, said finding childcare for an infant foster was difficult and the overall cost is expensive for her and her peers.

“I brought her to work the first day,” said Baldry. “You can’t afford the care, but you can’t afford to stay home either, even in a two-income household.”

There are currently three licensed childcare facilities in Lewistown, two of which each have two separate locations in town.

Kylie Baldwin, director of operations at Small Wonder Child Care, said the business nearly always has a waitlist. Their infant center can take 45 children, while their pre-school center can take on 88 children.

At The Fox Den Child Care, owner Ashley Fox said her center typically has a waitlist, but for now, she’s not sure when they’ll have openings and is advertising spaces as they become available. An ad she put out Monday for one space that opened up would most likely be filled by the end of the day, she said.

“Right now we’re full and turning people away,” she added.

Fox also plans to open a center in Grass Range yet this fall, but says the biggest issue is finding reliable staffing to work for a low wage.

“Honestly, what it comes down to is finding people who can work,” added Fox, who said her current staff typically works at least 40 hours per week and often into overtime.

Meanwhile, Snowy Mountain Development Corporation has put out a request for proposals for a childcare feasibility study of the greater Lewistown area. The purpose of the study is to “provide local partners with sufficient qualitative and quantitative information to best guide future decisions about childcare facilities,” according to the request.

SMDC Development Director Carly Wheatley said the study stemmed from workforce issues stemming from a lack of adequate childcare.

“It was becoming a hardship for employers,” said Wheatley. “People were having to opt out of the work force because they couldn’t find care.”

Wheatley said the study will look at the current market and future demand of childcare in the area and evaluate and identify potential business models for childcare.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported licensed childcare facilities in Montana are down 9% since February 1, due to COVID-19. But, Wheatley pointed out, Fergus County’s childcare capacity is up to 195 as of Aug. 31 from 173 in February.

“We’ve gotten more spots, but it still doesn’t fit the need,” said Wheatley.

The University of Montana study concluded Montana parents lose an average of $5,700 annually due to inadequate childcare, while businesses also suffer the effects with reduced revenue due to lower employee productivity and increased employee recruitment costs caused by unwanted employee turnover.

When it comes to the tax impact, the study estimated the State of Montana loses $9 million annually in income tax receipts due to inadequate childcare.