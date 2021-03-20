Superintendent of Agriculture, Horticulture and Vegetables hopeful for 2021 Fair

For the past few years Laurie Bentley, superintendent of the agriculture, horticulture and vegetable departments at the Central Montana Fair, has navigated her way through the numerous responsibilities associated with her position.

It began by helping a friend.

“I went in a few years ago to help a friend, Jo Shipman, with the clerking part of it. I told Jo I would help her again and then she became ill and I had to take over in 2018,” said Bentley.

Since then Bentley takes into stride the superintendent’s requirements of distributing premium books, lining up awards for special exhibits, locating judges, and preparing, decorating, and setting up the Trade Center area for the exhibits.

Bentley said, “Our exhibits come in on Tuesday (of Fair week) and all day is spent getting them lined up for judging on Wednesday morning. When the judging is done, points need to be figured and turned in to the Fair office so they can calculate the premium money.”

From 2018 to 2019 Bentley noticed a downward shift in one of her departments – Agriculture. With six divisions covering seeds, grains and forage, there has been only one submission for the over 72 classes available.

“The first year we only saw one or two entries in the whole department. The ranchers and farmers may be too busy to exhibit at the Fair, but I want to keep it open. That’s what we are here in Central Montana. We are agriculture.”

Then came 2020, and with it a hope for a renewed interest in submissions for horticulture, vegetables and eggs (which were moved to the Agriculture department). Horticulture recognizes the best harvest of apples, plums, cherries, berries, pears and other fruits. Vegetables run the gambit from above ground (beans, broccoli, cabbage, cucumbers, lettuce, rhubarb) to root vegetables, to herbs and seeds and one category labeled wild and wonderful

“A lot depends on the weather. If we have good weather in the spring the vegetables will be a lot more productive by the end of July. Most of my garden vegetables are ready in August and it is beyond the fair time. Some of our main exhibitors have greenhouses. The ‘garden people’ were putting in greenhouses in 2020,” said Bentley.

Bentley, who also works at local nursery Alpine Floral, witnessed a resurgence in interest in “victory gardens” as a means of providing table-ready fresh healthy food and the opportunity to spend more time outdoors and in the fresh Montana air.

For novices at gardening and at exhibiting their prize produce at the Fair, Bentley offers some sage advice.

“Whether it is a raised bed, a plot in your front yard, or a deck-top garden, speak with your local greenhouses for advice and look at the numerous gardening videos available to answer questions,” said Bentley.

She added, “The people who participate with entries take pride in what they are growing and they are providing healthy food. There is also an opportunity for bragging rights.”

The 2021 fair premium book will provide more information on the various departments and exhibiting guidelines.

Fergus County Facilities and Events Office Manager Rhonda Trask said, “The fair premium books are expected to be out in April and will be available at the fairgrounds and other local businesses. Early entry for 2021 is July 16 and deadline is July 27 for entries.”