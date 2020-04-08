Teachers unite to create masks for community

Never underestimate the power of a Central Montanan with a mission. Or, in this case, two Central Montanans. When Lewistown Junior High science teacher Suzie Flentie and Fergus High School media arts instructor Michelle Trafton learned about the need for medical grade masks, it didn’t take the pair long to realize they had an answer to the local shortage.

Both teachers have teamed up to use 3D printers to create needed stocks of filtering masks for local first responders. Trafton explained how the project got started.

“At the Fergus High School library, we have a ‘makerspace’ for student projects. I also teach a Media Arts class, where students specifically learn to use design software and then 3D print their projects,” Trafton said. “When we heard about the 3D medical mask model provided by Billings Drs. Dusty Richardson and Spencer Zaugg, and Colton Zaugg, I went to the files they provided and started trying them out on our Makerbot 3D printer at the library. They printed perfectly.”

Simultaneously, Flentie had the same idea.

“We got our 3D printer at the junior high through the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. People all over the U.S. donated and Samsung matched every dollar,” Flentie said, adding that 3D printers sell for between $450 to upwards of $1,200.

“When I heard about the Billings doctors making the [mask] files available online, I started printing them. At that point, I didn’t know who I was making them for, but felt they would be needed,” Flentie said.

And needed they were. Trafton contacted Jake Heinecke, assistant ER manager at the Central Montana Medical Center. Heinecke also teaches the high school EMT course.

Heinecke provided feedback on designs, as did Mike Davis and Brett Garber from the Lewistown Fire Department.

“Mike, Brett and I worked together on the design, scaling the masks to fit three different sizes for people and working on the fit and bands,” Trafton said.

Trafton has printed masks in three sizes for the Nexus Treatment facility’s medical department, the Lewistown fire department and local EMTs.

Meanwhile Flentie was receiving requests for masks from CMMC, Valle Vista, The Villa Assisted Living, the Community Health Center and individual traveling health care providers.

“Michelle and I teamed up to meet the requests,” Flentie said.

While Trafton’s printer can crank out a mask every three hours, Flentie’s model takes eight hours per mask. In either case, it’s a slow process. After the masks are printed they must be fitted with elastic bands, which is becoming an issue as elastic is difficult to find now that so many people are sewing their own masks.

Creativity to the rescue – Trafton realized the “H” rubber bands used in the library to repair books could work.

“We have found you have to get creative in times like this and use supplies you would never have thought of as solutions,” Trafton said.

Each mask must be fitted with a piece of filtering material as well.

“We are very appreciative of High Tech Filters in Billings,” Trafton said. “They are providing medical grade filters for these masks all over the world.”

However both teachers mentioned that elastic, filtering material and even the PLA filament used by the printers is growing scarce, as demand for masks soars.

Trafton was able to repair an older 3D printer the high school had, so now she has two printers going.

Meanwhile, Flentie moved her printer to her home, so she can keep the printing going day and night.

“Both Michelle and I view this as a small thing we can do to support our medical community and all those who are out there putting themselves on the front line to take care of the rest of us,” Flentie said. “We don’t accept money for the masks, but do appreciate help with the material costs.”

For more information on how to make filtering masks go to www.makethemasks.com. To learn more about the local project, or to contribute, contact Trafton at mtrafton@lewistown.k12.mt.us or Flentie at sflentie@lewistown.k12.mt.us.