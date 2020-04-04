Teaching without the classroom

The classrooms are quiet. Certified teachers trained in classroom management had little time for the learning curve of creating lesson plans for a “distance” teaching experience. State educational standards still have to be met and the challenge of creating lessons that meet these standards must now be delivered with social distancing in mind.

Educators get creative with technology and working hours

“My students are still really young and they love school and the school routine. We are a family,” said Resource Paraprofessional Darla Kolar, who works at Highland Park.

With a degree in elementary education and experience as a former first-grade teacher, Kolar misses the school environment and mostly the students.

“Before the pandemic I worked mostly with third grade students in small groups for reading and math, or one-on-one in the classroom with those that needed additional work,” said Kolar.

Now Kolar has realized just how many of her students do not have internet access.

“There are several of our students that do not have internet access. We are puting packets together for them. The teacher I work with emails me the packet information and I get those packets ready. The parents are met at the door with social distancing of 6 feet,” said Kolar.

Through all of this, Kolar would like her students to know they are truly missed.

Casey Sanders is a resource teacher with over a decade of teaching experience and she is grateful the District is taking steps to safeguard everyone’s health.

“I was really grateful the schools were taking this pandemic seriously and making decisions that put the community, staff and families first,” said Sanders.

Sanders said her school hours have changed due to the needs of her students.

“When you are doing distance learning with special needs students, they have to wait for their parents to come home. We are finding a way to have balance. I video chat in the evening, or communicate on the telephone. I have to be available all the time if I am going to meet the needs of my students,” she explained.

With social distancing requirements, Sanders has had to set boundaries to maintain the recommended guidelines.

“I have some parents that want me to come to their homes, but it is just not safe. I know this is hard because school is the student’s primary place of social interaction and stability. The students really appreciate that they can talk to us one-on-one,” she added.

A student’s age makes a difference

Megan Hicks is a kindergarten teacher at Garfield who faces a different type of challenge.

“The biggest challenge at this age level is students aren’t able to do online learning or even use learning packets on their own; they are dependent on their parents or older siblings. Some parents are reporting they are overwhelmed and as a teacher I’m trying to support them as much as I can,” said Hicks.

Like her kindergarten students, Hicks also is on a learning curve when it comes to instructing in a virtual classroom.

Hicks said, “I need to step outside of my comfort zone with all of this technology. But I can do anything one day at a time as long as it’s for my students.”

In doing “anything” for her students, Hicks has found her daily schedule has extended into the evening.

“I’d say I’m working about the same number of hours, but it looks a lot different,” said Hicks.

On the other hand, Lewistown Education Association President and high school teacher Luke Brandon said high school students are at an advantage when it comes to the technology required for networking with teachers and with other classmates.

“While I don’t get to see all my kids face-to-face everyday, I do meet with them online through conferencing software. Fortunately for us, we were already a Google equipped school so each student has a unique email address with all the Google tools at their disposal,” Brandon said.

He added, “As the LEA president, the number one concern I hear from members is that they want to have their students back. I share this sentiment. I really miss my students. I hope this all ends soon and we can get back to normal.”

Doing what needs to be done

While a teacher’s day is longer than many know, with lesson plans, grading papers and communicating with students and their families added to the time spent in the classroom, the requirements of distance teaching are adding new levels of complexity.

“The pandemic has created a whole new way of planning, teaching, disseminating information and learning for all of us,” said Lewis and Clark fifth-grade teacher Sandy Fox. “Parents now find themselves full-time tutors/teachers and still maintaining their jobs outside the home. Teachers who are parents have their own children to teach, along with their school children.”

Fox said the requirement to reach students remotely has challenged teachers to become more comfortable with technology.

“A few of us have been comfortable with virtual/online learning, either through our own education or working with students who may be distance learners in our classrooms due to unforeseen circumstances,” she explained. “But, due to this pandemic, teaching online every day for every subject is definitely something we are all adjusting to.”

Learning new technologies, reaching out to students who do not have access to technology, and just trying to keep everyone in the loop can add hours to a teacher’s day, Fox said.

“There is a consensus among education professionals that our hours seem to have no boundaries. We begin our days well before we ask students to be prepared to have meetings and work on assignments, and end long after most have gone to bed. As we work our way through this jungle of new information and technologies, we find that our learning needs to take place in an efficient and accomplished manner in order to teach our students in an abbreviated way.”

But teachers across the area are diving in and doing what needs to be done.

“It is a challenge that we have all taken on un-begrudgingly. Our students’ learning is at the forefront,” Fox said.