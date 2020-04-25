Telehealth providing safety and connection during pandemic

“Quality care from the comfort of your home.”

This concept – known as telehealth (or telemedicine) – has gone from optional to practical, as the Central Montana Community Health Center and other clinics associated with Bighorn Valley Health Center are offering more services via video or phone call to reduce potential exposure of COVID-19 to patients or staff.

“It’s times like these where tools like telemedicine come into their own,” said Dr. David A. Mark, Bighorn Valley CEO. “We’ve offered this for quite a while. It’s always been useful in a frontier state like Montana, but it’s really a game-changer during such a drastic shift in our regulatory landscape.”

With telehealth, patients can access healthcare from wherever they are, and Mark says it’s not difficult to use. The program Bighorn Valley uses operates through the TytoCare app, which can be accessed with a smartphone or tablet (with iOS) or an Android OS 4.4.4. Patients must also have Wi-Fi connection; the latter can at times pose a problem.

“There are constant reminders we are in rural Montana,” Mark said. “What is encouraging, however, is that many patients have used telehealth with little to no issues and in a variety of ways. The range of care that can be effectively delivered with this technology is impressing all our clinicians.”

One of these is Dr. Jacob Forke, MD, who provides primary care at CMCHC.

“I’ve always believed telehealth can improve access to care, and it’s particularly beneficial right now,” he said. “It really helps prevent the spread of the virus.”

Forke said it’s unsurprising that telehealth is now becoming more mainstream. Usage of TytoCare has really spiked of late, as Forke said about half of his appointments are telehealth, be it video or phone.

With the exception of patients in outlying areas who didn’t want to risk bad roads, Forke said telehealth wasn’t used often, but the pandemic has changed that, and he expects it will remain a more common choice at CMCHC even when the threat of the virus dissipates.

“It won’t be as prevalent as it is now, but we’ll definitely be using it more,” Forke said.

Mark agrees.

“This earth-shattering pandemic has taught us a lot about how to do care,” he said. “We are not going back to the old ways of doing things.”

Still, Mark and Forke admit there are some disadvantages with telehealth.

“There are challenges when someone comes in as a brand new patient using telehealth,” Mark said. “We orchestrate it and script it differently… telemedicine is not a relationship replacement but a relationship extender.”

Forke shared similar sentiments.

“The big pro is access to care, but there are some cons,” he said. “For example, a lot of what goes into physical exams can’t be provided over telehealth, but when it comes to trying to provide care and reduce risk as much as possible for our patients, telehealth is certainly the best option.”

Forke added that CMCHC is still seeing patients in person when necessary.

“If you need to be seen we are here and we are willing to see you,” he said.

Mark said he is very pleased with how things are going at CMCHC and the other Bighorn Valley Health Center locations and he believes staff will continue to do all they can to ensure the people of the community remain safe.

“They are really doing a great job shepherding us through this crisis,” he said, “and they give me confidence we can emerge stronger into whatever the new normal looks like.”

In the meantime, Mark encourages people around the state to pay attention to public health colleagues and officials, and he encourages those feeling alone to communicate with someone.

“We want everybody to understand now is a time to stay connected and not feel isolated or anxious,” he said. “TytoCare can help facilitate that connection.”