Thanksgiving delivered to 300 families

Thanks to local churches, businesses, volunteers and the spirit of the season, Thanksgiving was delivered to over 300 families in about 30 minutes, last week on Thursday.

The effort was well received. One recipient, upon receiving their Thanksgiving dinners, said, “You’ve no idea how happy this makes us. I’m scheduled to be induced for labor on Monday.”

St. James Episcopal Church, along with the First Presbyterian, United Methodist and Zion Lutheran churches, the high school Key Club and BPA members, and numerous volunteers, spearheaded, coordinated and delivered Thanksgiving dinners with all the trimmings.

“I cannot thank Albertsons enough for their more than generous contributions of food and other necessities that pulled this dinner together,” said Rev. Jean Collins of the Episcopal Church.

Collins also noted the efforts of one volunteer, who acted as both a hands-on worker and facilitator.

“Dean Martin did the lion’s share,” Collins said.

Martin took calls from families and from volunteers, ensured meals had all the trimmings, configured the delivery route and coordinated 15 teams who took meals meals that were ready and delivered them in about 30 minutes, according to Collins.

The Trade Center opened its doors to nearly 50 volunteers at 8 a.m. that Thursday morning, where turkeys were roasted, pies were baked and mashed potatoes were whipped up to accompany the other traditional trimmings for delivery to waiting recipients. After the home deliveries, extra food was delivered to jail occupants and Sheriff, Police and Fire Department personnel, including 26 meals delivered to the hospital staff who worked on Thanksgiving day.

Volunteers, with meals successfully delivered and only a couple of minor glitches, closed the doors to the Trade Center at 4 p.m., drove home and they, in turn, enjoyed their own Thanksgiving dinners.

What’s next for this generous team?

Collins said, “We are preparing for Christmas, and are looking forward to next year’s Thanksgiving dinner.”