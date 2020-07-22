There’s music in the air during the fair

There is no shortage of musical entertainment at this year’s Field of Dreams 2020 Fair and the best part is, it’s free. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, enjoy some snacks or beverages from the concession stands and prepare for great music and dancing.

Beginning the lineup of evening music is a hometown favorite, Kyle Shobe and the Walk’em Boys at 8 p.m. this Thursday.

Shobe said, “We try to play a wide spectrum of country dance hall music to keep the small community spirit alive. There are standards that we play, but it always depends on the crowd.”

He added, “ My band always enjoys coming here because the response is so good and that is rewarding. It is a neat opportunity to play outside. It’s reminiscent of the many concerts I’ve attended at previous fairs.”

Haeli Allen and the Sightliners will perform on Friday at 8 p.m. and dancing is encouraged.

“We are not a country dance band, but if you are country you’ll be able to dance. If you like older classic timeless songs, or outlaw, or folk music with even a little rock-and-roll, it’s here. If you like socializing and listening to some songs that sound great, well it’s here too,” said Jaxon Allen of the Sightliners.

Steve Hughes and the Dry Crick band are tuning up their instruments to provide a free afternoon concert on Saturday, July 25 beginning at 2 p.m. and will be followed by the Silver Sage musicians for a toe- tapping music-filled afternoon.

“We play a kind of blue-grass western hillbilly country,” said Hughes.

Hughes is the lead guitar player, singer and songwriter. He is accompanied by Stan Wall on mandolin, Jennie Powell on doghouse bass, Chuck Andersen on five string banjo and Barb Piccolo who plays the squeeze box. The Dry Crick band performance is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., followed by Lloyd and Meryl McKenna who are with Silver Sage and play traditional country and western music.

“The fairgrounds has a stage set up, but we will be performing in the gazebo where there is shade for the musicians. There are also trees that provide shade, and freshly painted seats, so fair-goers don’t have to bring chairs,” said Hughes.

Hughes is placing an open call for Central Montana musicians to participate in the music making.

He said, “The outside stage and the gazebo will be open to any musicians that would like to play Wednesday, Thursday or Friday afternoon. Musicians are only asked not to play during the Dance Syndicate. Also musicians, if they wanted to perform, would need to provide their own electric sound equipment.”

Interested musicians can contact Hughes at 366-9622 for more information.