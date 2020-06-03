Thrilled to be back

Monday, as the state of Montana entered Phase 2 of the Governor’s reopening plan, many businesses were happy there would be increased foot traffic. But the staff at one establishment was more than happy – they were ecstatic.

“It’s been way too quiet up here,” said Snowy Mountain Industries Area Manager Shari Hagenbuch.

Monday was the first day the handicapped services organization was allowed to have clients back at the building.

“We fall under the congregate facility guideline,” Hagenbuch explained, “so until today, those of our clients living at the group homes were not allowed to leave or have visitors. This morning we were able to bring them back up here and resume their training programs.”

Apparently Hagenbuch and her staff members were not the only ones who had missed the interactions, as she said clients were anxiously waiting for the bus that would take them to SMI this morning.

“They were so excited to come in today, and so excited to be back,” Hagenbuch said.

Luckily, because the SMI staff works with the clients in their group homes, some training has continued throughout the shutdown, and now, bit by bit, the staff and clients are adjusting to the new rules for reopening.

For example, masks are required for staff, and, ideally, for clients as well.

“The staff are wearing masks and many of the clients are, but some [clients] can’t stand to wear them,” Hagenbuch said. “I don’t blame them. It’s hard enough for us [staff] to wear them. Kudos to the doctors and nurses who wear masks all day long.”

In addition, there are no visitors allowed at the facility.

“Because these clients live in group homes, and our staff is also there, we know where they have been and we are allowed to have them back at the facility. But a few of our clients [those that live separately] are not yet allowed back, and, of course, no members of the public,” Hagenbuch said.

No public means SMI’s recycling program, which provides jobs for the clients and creates income for the program, is not yet back up and running.

“I’m saying July, but I really don’t know,” Hagenbuch said. “Not only are there safety concerns for our clients, with handling materials that we don’t know where they’ve been, but there are no mills open to take the material anyway.”

SMI clients run a cardboard, paper and metal can recycling program, providing area residents with a place to take their re-useable materials. With the shutdown and stay at home orders, many people have spent their time cleaning out cupboards, garages and storage areas, and have accumulated a lot of recyclable materials.

“I think when we do open the recycling, we are going to be inundated,” Hagenbuch said. “I suspect we will need to have some restrictions on the amount of material a person can drop off here, so we don’t get more than we can handle.”

Meanwhile, Hagenbuch asks those who have recycling stacking up to be patient for just a while longer.

“When I come to work I find bundles of newspaper and bags full of cans outside our doors,” she said. “Please realize we can’t take any materials right now. We have no workers, nowhere to store it, and no mills to take it.”

Hagenbuch said SMI staff members are looking forward to the next phase of reopening the state when the remainder of their clients will be able to return.

“When I was working up here last week, I could hear every creak the building made,” she said. “It was way too quiet. I missed all the noise and commotion. Today feels much better.”