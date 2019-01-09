Tourney Time
By:
News-Argus Staff
Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Frank Day Park was buzzing with hockey players and fans last weekend as Lewistown hosted the annual Open Air Classic. The 3-day event featured adult hockey teams from across the Treasure State. Shown here are Lewistown’s Matt DeRosier (left) and David Maier. The two Lewistown teams squared off on Sunday afternoon, with DeRosier’s squad skating to a hard-earned 2-1 victory.
Photo by Skylar Rutten
Category:
Yellowstone Newspapers
- Big Horn County News | Hardin, MT
- Big Timber Pioneer | Big Timber, MT
- Carbon County News | Red Lodge, MT
- Dillon Tribune | Dillon, MT
- Forsyth Independent Press | Forsyth, MT
- Glendive Ranger-Review | Glendive, MT
- Judith Basin Press | Stanford, MT
- Laurel Outlook | Laurel, MT
- Lewistown News-Argus | Lewistown, MT
- Livingston Enterprise | Livingston, MT
- Miles City Star | Miles City, MT
- Stillwater County News | Columbus, MT
- Terry Tribune | Terry, MT
-