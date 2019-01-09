Tourney Time

By: 
News-Argus Staff
Tuesday, January 8, 2019

Frank Day Park was buzzing with hockey players and fans last weekend as Lewistown hosted the annual Open Air Classic. The 3-day event featured adult hockey teams from across the Treasure State. Shown here are Lewistown’s Matt DeRosier (left) and David Maier. The two Lewistown teams squared off  on Sunday afternoon, with DeRosier’s squad skating to a hard-earned 2-1 victory. 

Photo by Skylar Rutten

Category:

Poll

Do you think 2019 will be a better year than 2018?