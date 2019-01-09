Tourney Time

Frank Day Park was buzzing with hockey players and fans last weekend as Lewistown hosted the annual Open Air Classic. The 3-day event featured adult hockey teams from across the Treasure State. Shown here are Lewistown’s Matt DeRosier (left) and David Maier. The two Lewistown teams squared off on Sunday afternoon, with DeRosier’s squad skating to a hard-earned 2-1 victory.

Photo by Skylar Rutten