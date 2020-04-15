Trucking industry keeps on rollin’

Cindy Bassett has never seen Eddies Corner look like a ghost town…until now.

“I’ve worked here three and a half years and have lived out here for the past 21 years, and this is unlike anything I’ve seen,” she said. “It’s been a lot quieter, but trucks are still on the road, and they’re awfully grateful we’re open.”

Working in the restaurant and behind the counter, Bassett is the one the truckers talk to, and she enjoys the conversation, perhaps more than ever, as face-to-face interactions have become little luxuries. The truckers understand this even more than she does, and they appreciate Eddies Corner keeping their doors open.

“We might not have the same number of truckers coming in, but the truckers who do are really thankful we are here,” she said. “One way they’ve shown this is by tipping very generously.”

It’s been interesting to watch the coronavirus evolve into a worldwide threat, Bassett said. It’s hard to believe it’s happening, and it’s easy to get discouraged, but she said the truckers she serves are keeping their cool.

“At first there was bitterness, but generally they just want to move on and put this behind them,” she said. “I can’t blame them. I think we’re all ready for this to be over.”

It’s uncertain when that will be, but, in the meantime, truckers will keep on trucking, and the companies they work for will do their best to keep their employees safe and healthy. That’s certainly the goal of Century Construction CEO Tim Robertson.

“We as a nation have to continue to truck product and services,” he said. “There’s no way around that, so we have to train our people to have a good understanding of how they are spreading the virus and to be as cognizant as possible.”

Century trucks haul asphalt and rock, not consumer goods, but their work is also considered essential, giving their drivers the opportunity to continue their work and go, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s emergency declaration.

This emergency declaration provides “regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations that are providing direct assistance in support of emergency relief efforts related to the COVID-19 outbreaks,” which includes transportation to meet immediate needs for medical supplies, sanitation, food, equipment for temporary housing and more. It also increases the legal weight limits by 10 percent for commercial vehicles to help support response to the emergency.

Local manufacturing business HCR falls under the food category, as they provide air curtains to separate a store from their walk-in coolers, a unit Costco swears by.

“We were definitely concerned that our semi trailers would have trouble crossing state lines, so we’re grateful to be considered essential,” said HCR President Pete Smith. “Our main focus is just trying to keep our employees safe.”

Although there are many changes taking place, some businesses are certainly more affected than others. For example, Lewistown Livestock had its Feeder Special All Class Cattle Sale Tuesday, although owner Lyle Allen called the trade 10 cents lower on both the cows and bulls, as he’s seen “the cow and bull trade take a big downward turn” after the April 7 sale. As for their trucking business, Allen said there has been little impact.

“I’m sure there are folks reliant on the trucking business who might have a different story, but we haven’t had a hitch, glitch or a delay in transporting livestock,” he said.

As far as safety is concerned, Allen said he feels comfortable with measures already put in place.

“Usually when truckers come in they are the only ones there,” he said. “It’s not like we have a congregation of people sitting around. The trucker is in the front end and people bringing in the cattle are on the back end.”

Allen said there is concern regarding how this will ultimately impact the cattle industry, but Lewistown Livestock has always been “good at maintaining,” he said, and that’s where his focus lies.

Other businesses share this philosophy. Winifred Grocery, for example, gets their shipments from Associated Foods out of Salt Lake City, and that operation has been smooth.

“We share a truck with Roy Grocery, and it’s been great,” said Winifred Grocery Manager Eileen Stulc. “They go as far as Roy and then we meet them there, pick up some groceries and bring them here. Trucking really hasn’t been an issue. It’s only been late once.”

Truckers continue to carry on in Central Montana, as places continue to get the goods they need and employees abide by the necessary precautions. Businesses in town are trying to ensure safety as much as possible, such as the Shipping Center, which originally closed its doors but made adjustments, reopening for limited hours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Prepaid packages for any carrier must be left outside. They will gather and get them where they need to go.

“A lot of us are just looking at this as just another day at work,” said Bassett. “It was scary at first, but, as long as we wash our hands and wear our masks and do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll get through this.”