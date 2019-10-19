Type 1 Warriors

It was the day after Christmas, 2017, when Cassie Brinkerhoff of Winnett started to worry.

Cassie, her husband Jordan and sons Mayson and Jade were in Wyoming for the holiday, spending time with Jordan’s family. They were all getting over winter colds, but Jade seemed to have the hardest time shaking it off.

He was depleted.

“Jade slept almost the entire day and was up all through the night, constantly begging for water,” she said. “All my mom instincts went off and said something is not right.”

But what was it?

Jade had just turned 3 in October and didn’t have any health issues. Sure, he’d get colds, but that’s not unusual. Whatever was going on this time was alarming.

Cassie took Jade to the nearest hospital, and cause for concern was amplified. Jade had a blood glucose number of 826.

“A normal person should be at 115 to 120,” she said. “Jade’s pancreas had died. His beta cells would not allow the sugar to be processed. His body was dying.”

Concern for Jade continued to grow. He was life-flighted to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings, where it was determined he was suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis. According to Mayo Clinic, this means Jade’s body was producing high levels of blood acids called ketones, a condition that develops when the body can’t produce enough insulin.

Unbeknownst to Cassie, Jade had Type I Diabetes, an incurable autoimmune disease he has to battle the rest of his life.

It’s hard to fathom receiving such news. How do you handle it?

“I was completely broken inside,” Cassie said, reflecting on the first of five days in the St. Vincent pediatric ward. “That’s when reality started to sink in, and I was wondering if I would be able to move forward. If I could go back in time I would tell myself, ‘It’s not your fault. You’re a good mom. You saved your son’s life.’”

As the shock wore off, Cassie stayed strong, focusing on educating herself rather than feeling sorry for herself. Her family did the same.

“We spent the next five days in the pediatric ward cramming in as much information as we possibly could on how Jade can live a new normal life,” she said. “It can be done. We just have to make sure he gets insulin all day, every day, and that’s possible with his insulin pump and by watching his blood glucose numbers.”

There are a lot of challenges for Jade, but, with help from his family and community, Cassie believes he can withstand the struggles. It takes intention, it takes constant monitoring of his glucose levels, but Type 1 Diabetes can be managed.

“Jade hasn’t been hospitalized since his diagnosis,” she said.

Raising awareness

As Cassie continues to fight for Jade, she’s made it her goal to continually educate others in hopes of helping those who may be in the same situation. In August, to get the word out, Cassie hosted “Race for the Cure: Stronger than Type 1,” a fun run for the Winnett community.

“We had 70 participants and raised $8,400,” she said. “It’s amazing our little community was able to support Jade and other Type 1 Warriors.”

All proceeds for the run went to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

The success of the run is just one example of the remarkable support Cassie said she’s received from the community. She’s grateful for this every day, but what she finds most astonishing is Jade’s attitude.

“He is a fighter,” she said. “Even though he has an incurable disease, nothing will ever stop him or get in his way.”

Life goes on for Jade. He rides horses and checks cows with his mom, he plays with his older brother and lives the best life he can. Cassie is constantly amazed.

“It’s an everyday fight,” she said. “There are good days and bad days but he can do what he wants to do and be who he wants to be. He has no limitations. He is the strongest little guy I’ve ever met.”

Two years ago, as Jade slept in pediatric care, Cassie was told he was 48 hours away from dying if he didn’t get the care he needed. Now, just days away from his fifth birthday, Jade is pushing through his malady by staying positive and making each day count.

So is Cassie, and she encourages others out there with similar struggles to do the same.

“No matter what you think, you can get through it,” Cassie said. “It’s rough, it’s hard and there are dark days, but you can push through it for your children.”