Undersheriff makes bid for sheriff seat

Since election filing opened Jan. 14, two candidates have filed for the Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner position, including current Fergus County Undersheriff Tracy Lewellen and current Fergus County Finance Director Neal Tucek.

Sitting Fergus County Sheriff Rick Vaughn has announced he will retire from sheriff and is running for the Fergus County Commission District 2 seat.

The sheriff/coroner position is a four-year term that will run through 2026.

Eyeing a leadership role

Undersheriff Tracy Lewellen has her sights set on leading a department she has been a part of since 2005. A 1999 Winnett graduate, Lewellen began her career in law enforcement as a dispatcher with Fergus County in 2005 and moved into the role of deputy in 2006. She served as a lieutenant for four years before Rick Vaughn appointed her as undersheriff when he won the 2018 sheriff election.

Lewellen feels her extensive experience with the department has launched her into a position many in law enforcement seek to achieve.

“I think everyone strives for that [leadership role] in the job,” Lewellen said of her decision to run for sheriff. “But the last couple years have been more of a push for me. I feel this has prepared me to run for the sheriff’s seat by being truly involved in all aspects of the job.”

Over the past three years as undersheriff, Lewellen has worked closely with Sheriff Vaughn, overseeing the office in his absence.

“I have had the pleasure of learning from past sheriffs, and have learned that this job takes heart and patience,” said Lewellen.

Despite many changes in the sheriff’s office over the years, including the combination of the county and city dispatch, Lewellen feels the office has moved forward as a cohesive unit, and wants to continue that progress.

“I know with the support of the employees, we have managed to create an office that prides itself on integrity and honesty,” said Lewellen.

She is also dedicated to continuing to serve the Central Montana community she grew up in.

“You get into this job for the people and the community,” Lewellen said of law enforcement. “I like to stay connected with the community. I graduated from Winnett and went to Grass Range before that – I know the small towns and I enjoy them.”

In her years with the department, Lewellen said she’s remained focused on things that help the community, including spending time in the local schools.

“Being present in the schools and getting out into our communities is something that’s important to me,” said Lewellen.

That love of community is what drives her priorities for the sheriff seat.

“The biggest thing I want to address is the continuing drug problem that also leads into mental health problems,” said Lewellen. “We need to better address that. Rick Vaughn has started and it’s a work in progress.”

This is something she wants to see addressed within the jail as well.

“We need mental health resources for inmates and work on preventative measures,” said Lewellen.

Lewellen also sees a need for transparency between the department and the public.

“I’d like to get things like our jail roster up online, as well as forms for things like concealed carry permits,” said Lewellen. “I also want the public to be able to come in and ask questions.”

With a large portion of the county’s budget going to law enforcement, Lewellen recognizes the importance of understanding what that entails.

“We have a large budget, and I’ve been able to work with administration on the budget since I was a lieutenant,” said Lewellen. “Recent facility updates have been very beneficial to keeping costs down, but we can do other things like getting trainings here and working with the jail to get inmates transferred quicker.”

Lewellen said trainings are typically a big expense to the department, as staff members have to travel and stay out of town for extended periods. However, she noted she places a large emphasis on making sure deputies have the training they need to best serve the community.

Although she has some ideas for who to name as an undersheriff, Lewellen said she will wait to do so.

“Choosing the right undersheriff for the position is really important,” Lewellen noted.

As a longtime employee of the sheriff’s office, Lewellen said she is excited to be making a bid for the sheriff seat.

“This community means the world to me,” said Lewellen. “Working at the sheriff’s office has been a job I take a lot of pride in.”

If elected, Lewellen would be Fergus County’s first female sheriff. Lewellen is married with three children.