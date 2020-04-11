Unemployment claims skyrocket, but 164 jobs still available

As efforts to constrain the spread of COVID-19 continue, the impacts of the “stay at home” directive continue to be felt in Central Montana through closed businesses and unemployed workers.

According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, first time claims for unemployment rose to 389 for Fergus County, the highest in recent years and perhaps the largest jump in County history. To put this number in perspective, the next highest number of initial claims in the past four years was 54 the first week of November, 2019.

Across the state, the Department of Labor and Industry has verified 206 “business layoff events” related to COVID-19 since March 8, affecting 4,182 workers.

However, the local news is not all gloom and doom. According to Workforce Consultant Christine Solheim of the Lewistown Job Service, there are 164 unfilled jobs in the greater Lewistown area.

“I just added two new ones today,” Solheim said on Thursday morning. “There are still employers seeking employees, especially in construction and the grocery business. They are asking me if anyone is reading their job listings, because they are anxious to hire.”

Solheim encourages people to contact her, whether to find a new job, locate temporary work, or if they are filing for unemployment.

“The Job Service offices are helping the Unemployment Office, because of the unprecedented number of people trying to apply for unemployment. Our goal is to help Montanans set up their unemployment claims,” she said.

Solheim said the passage of the CARES Act means some workers who would not have qualified for unemployment in the past may be eligible now.

“The call volume is really high for the Unemployment Office, so if you are filing for the first time and need help, I can help,” she said. “All of the Job Service offices across the state are working diligently to assist people with getting signed up or if they have questions.”

Of course, due to COVID-19 and to protect the Job Service staff, Solheim’s office at the Central Montana Education Center on Airport Road is closed to walk-in traffic.

“I’m doing my best to help people over the phone and by email,” Solheim explained.

Solheim encourages those who have been laid off to file for unemployment right away, the same week that they become unemployed, by going to the website montanaworks.gov.

“While I am not an unemployment specialist, I am updated daily with information about the process and how to help people get through it,” Solheim said. “If the business you worked for had to close due to COVID-19, we can help.”

According to Solheim, many businesses have closed temporarily, laying off employees with the expectation of eventually reopening.

“There is a process by which the business owners can ‘job attach’ their employees,” she said. “This is of benefit to the business owner, because they get their trained employees back and don’t have to start over with new staff. It also helps the employee, because it means they don’t necessarily need to continue looking for a new job while they are receiving unemployment benefits.”

Solheim said this process is used regularly by businesses that have seasonal workers.

“If an employer will be ‘job attaching’ their employees, it is recommended they give a ‘return to work’ date,” Solheim explained. “We know the future is uncertain due to COVID-19, so if you are unsure about the ‘return to work’ date, just give me a call.”

Solheim cautions those attempting to fill out unemployment forms online that it is easiest to do so using a laptop or desk computer rather than a phone.

“You will need to have an account with the Job Service in order to apply for unemployment,” she said. “If you are having trouble with the Job Service site or with the unemployment site, just call me and I can help.”

Solheim can be reached at the Lewistown Job Service, 538-8701 or by email to lewistownjsc@mt.gov.

Resources for those seeking work or unemployment benefits

Lewistown Job Service office

Christine Solheim, workforce consultant

773 Airport Road (note: office is closed to foot traffic)

538-8701

lewistownjsc@mt.gov

To apply for unemployment, go to the Job Service website:

https://montanaworks.gov

For answers to frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and unemployment, go to:

http://dli.mt.gov/covid-19

For data on unemployment claims, go to:

http://lmi.mt.gov/home/job-tracking