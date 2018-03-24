Surrounded by family and friends, Vicki Jo Burnham (55) passed peacefully on March 11, 2018, at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman, Washington. Vicki was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014 and fought it fiercely with all she had.

Vicki was born on June 6, 1962, to Ralph and Janice Burnham in Lewistown, Montana. After the family left Montana, they settled in the Spokane valley where Vicki attended Progress Elementary School. The family moved to Rockford, Washington in 1968. Vicki attended school at Rockford Elementary, Freeman Elementary and Freeman High School. Vicki’s senior year, the family moved to Palouse, Washington where Vicki graduated from Palouse High School in 1980.

After her schooling, Vicki struck out into the employment world by first working close to home. She worked at the Wooden Nickel/The Scoop, St. Elmo’s, the Lentil Ladle in Palouse and Manor Lodge in Pullman. Spreading her wings, she moved to the Spokane area and worked for a time at Fairchild Air Force Base. Drawn back to family and Palouse, she began employment with WSU. She made some of her fondest memories during those years, particularly while working on the window washing crew. Vicki would temporarily leave WSU for MSU in Missoula, only to be drawn back to family, the Palouse and WSU, where she would work until her death. At WSU, Vicki worked for dining services, physical plant, communications, pharmacy, Office of the President, and information services. While Vicki’s responsibilities would increase at WSU, it really was the meeting and making of life long friends that would prove to be what she truly cherished. Go Cougs!

However, Vicki would tell anyone and everyone that her finest and proudest achievement was the birth of her son, Beaux. The two would become nearly inseparable. Side-by-side, they made wonderful memories and shared many of life’s adventures, accompanied by their faithful four-legged companions. They enjoyed camping, road trips, huckleberry picking, trips to Montana, rock hounding, water activities and sporting events.

In high school Vicki played basketball, softball and volleyball. She loved volleyball, and played whenever she had the opportunity, from Pullman Parks and Rec to Oozeball.

Vicki was an ardent WSU Cougar fan, often sharing her season tickets to men’s basketball games to make sure those seats would not be left empty.

Vicki was very proud of her family heritage, always eager to plan a family reunion and share the rich history of her historical pioneering ancestors (Granville Stuart, Teddy “Blue” Abbott).

Vicki is survived by her son Beaux, sisters Lori (Mike), Tammy (Michael), and Cara (Larry), brothers Kirk (Kathie) and John (Charlotte), sister-in-law Carla, uncles Ted and John (Judy), numerous dear nieces, nephews, and cousins, wonderful lifelong friends Vickey, Linda, Marie, and Joanna, and faithful companion Sadie.

Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Robin.

The family is immensely grateful for the exemplary care Vicki received by the amazing nursing staff at Pullman Regional Hospital. Our gratitude goes beyond words.

A memorial service to celebrate Vicki's life will be at the Palouse Community Center on April 21, 2018, at 1 p.m.