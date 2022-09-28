Voter registration deadlines approaching

Ready or not, election season has begun. As candidates kick their campaigns into high gear for the Nov. 8 election, deadlines for voters are fast approaching.

The deadline for regular voting registration in Montana is Tuesday, Oct. 11, with voters able to register via mail, email, or in-person, with registration forms available on the Fergus County Clerk and Recorder’s website. Anyone who misses that deadline will have to register in-person at the Clerk and Recorder’s office. Those wanting to register at any time are required to show their Montana driver’s license or provide the last four digits of their social security number, with other forms of identification such as a military ID also accepted.

Due to a pending case before the Montana Supreme Court, late voter registration is currently available until 8 p.m. on Election Day. As a ruling in the lawsuit has not yet been made, that deadline is subject to change.

“That late date has been changed again,” said Fergus County Clerk and Recorder Janel Tucek. “It’s all up in the air, but that’s the late deadline, at least for now.”

When signing up prior to the Oct. 11 deadline, voters have the option to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Voters who sign up after that date will either be given a ballot to return later or may vote at a polling site.

“This is a poll election,” Tucek said. “If you don’t get an absentee ballot, you can vote in person.”

Military and overseas ballots were sent out Sept. 22 and are making their way into voters’ hands. According to Tucek, regular absentee ballots will be mailed Oct. 14.

Tucek also encouraged voters to verify their registration status prior to the Oct. 11 deadline to ensure they’re registered to vote. Voters should also ensure their addresses are correct prior so they can receive an absentee ballot with the proper elections listed. Those who wish to check their registration status may do so by visiting myvoterpage.my.gov.

Fergus County residents with questions about the upcoming election may contact the Clerk and Recorder’s Office by visiting the Fergus County Courthouse or calling 406-535-5242 during business hours, or emailing clerkrecorder@co.fergus.mt.us.