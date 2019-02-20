Water woes bedevil Mountain Acres

On Feb. 11 there was no water for over 35 tenants at Mountain Acres Mobile Home and RV Park. Interim Manager Roberta Erickson said, “The original break started Monday and was repaired by that evening.”

Mike Miller, employed by the property management company, said, “It’s been cold and the water valves here are over 50 years old.”

After notifying the City of Lewistown, Northwestern Energy, Mid-Rivers Telecommunications, Century Link and Triangle to place utility flags, Miller and Michael McCallum replaced those valves by the end of the day.

Problem solved? Not yet.

A second break occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 13. Again the utility companies were notified, flags were posted prior to digging, and Miller and co-worker Michael McCollum acted to remedy the break.

During this disruption in water service, more than the utility companies were notified. Big Spring Water was called and was ready to assist.

Erickson said, “Within 20 minutes Big Spring Water was on their loading dock and were ready.”

Two pickups from Mountain Acres were filled with 105 three-gallon water jugs and distributed to affected residents.

“We placed notices on the affected tenants’ doors explaining the situation, and asked them to come and get the bottled water,” Erickson said. “We thanked the residents for their patience and asked that they just return the empty jugs.”

Then, Erickson said, the phones started ringing again, as the third break occurred on Valentines Day. There may have been chocolate for some residents, but no water.

“When tenants went to turn on the water,” she said, “we found out the valves over on Crowley broke at the end of the day.”

The tenants weren’t the only occupants affected.

“Even our office had no water. We can’t open the laundry or restrooms.”

Early Friday, Feb. 15, Miller was preparing to fix the third water break in four days.

“Despite the cold weather, they (Miller and McCollum) worked until they got it done so nobody would have to go without water for the weekend,” Erickson said.