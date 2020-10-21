Welcome Winter

While making travel, both on foot and by vehicle, difficult, last weekend’s snow did not set any records in the Central Montana area. According to the National Weather service, this weekend’s coming bout of frigid temperatures and snow probably won’t either.

“Lewistown missed the record for snowfall on Oct. 17, last Saturday, by 3.5 inches,” said NWS Meteorologist Matt Jackson. “We did get a report of a total of 13.3 inches about 5 miles northeast of Hilger over both days last weekend, but it doesn’t look like that was a record either. The total snowfall, as of Sunday, for Stanford was 8.1 inches.”

Jackson said the record for Lewistown snowfall levels for Oct. 17-19 is 16 inches total.

While temperatures were low, they were nothing compared to what Jackson said is on the way.

“We are looking at three days of single digit lows,” he said. “On Friday we expect a low in Lewistown of about 4 degrees, 5 degrees on Saturday morning and 2 degrees on Sunday. Highs will be in the high teens to low 20s.”

The storm Jackson is talking about is predicted to arrive tonight, Wednesday, and may stick around into early next week.

“Like the last storm, we have moisture from the Gulf of Alaska pushing into the area and meeting up with cold air coming down out of central Canada. We expect to see 3 to 6 inches of snow on the prairies and 6 to 10 in the mountains,” Jackson said. “The moisture over Canada is being funneled right over us.”

Jackson said a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Central Montana from noon Wednesday to Thursday morning, when most of the snow is expected to fall.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the snow lingers through the weekend,” he said.

Jackson said the sudden turn from fall to winter weather was a bit of a surprise.

“Our models had been saying warm and dry, warm and dry for quite a while and then all of a sudden, there’s moisture predicted,” he said.

On the other hand, he pointed out, by this time last year Central Montana had already had several days of snowfall with below zero temperatures.

“It’s that time of year,” he said.