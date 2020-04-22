What are you reading or watching while on the stay-at-home status?
“I’ve been painting and reading sports magazines. I went to the trap and skeet range with my grandkids and we shot a round of skeet. I’ve been taking the dogs on walks for exercise. We’ve been cleaning house and working on “honey do” projects, and throwing out our old tax records.”
– Bill Kuhlmann
“I’m reading ‘Inspired’ by Rachel Held Evans and ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ by Delia Owens. I’m re-watching the first three seasons of ‘The Last Kingdom’ as season four begins next Sunday.”
– Rev. Jean Collins
“We got into the Tremor series on Netflix, so TV Sci-Fi.”
– Cathy Barta
“Watching my mom’s cheesy sci-fi show.”
– Sam Barta
“I haven’t been reading much, but I like to watch any of the Chicago series on Netflix, or whatever my husband is watching on the History Channel.”
– Terri Loberg
“I’m mainly reading the Harry Potter series right now, and watching Youtube and Hulu.”
– Tommy Brandon
