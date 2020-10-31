Whether a cold, flu or COVID: take cover

‘Tis the season for sipping hot chocolate by a fire, wearing warm woolen mittens to keep toasty, and sneezing lots of sneezes. For this flu season, sneezes hold a significant threat, potentially carrying not just a cold or the flu virus, but a more virulent virus known as the novel coronavirus. Learning the difference between the viruses might relieve some anxiety; however the precautions against spreading the diseases remain the same for all three.

To prevent spreading respiratory illness this winter, the Centers for Disease Control, Mayo Clinic, the Central Montana Medical Center and the Central Montana Health District continue to advise to wear a mask, practice social distancing and maintain good hand hygiene, whether the virus be the common cold, a flu strain or COVID.

CMMC’s Dr. Christina Marchion, a member of the hospital’s Incident Command Team, recommends if experiencing symptoms of any respiratory virus, to get tested, act as if you are infected with COVID-19 and just stay home.

Marchion said, “Patients with known exposures, who have been swabbed and told to stay home, and even some who are symptomatic, continue to go out in public without wearing a mask. Or they use ‘neck gaitors,’ which preliminary evidence suggests may even be worse than not wearing a mask at all, because a limited study shows they may produce smaller particles that are more likely to be aerosolized.”

She added, “Even though the droplet is the major cause of spread, we know that with poorly ventilated rooms, or with specific activities such as singing, shouting, coughing and sneezing, the virus can stay in the air longer.

“That is why universal masking is important to reduce the volume of infectious particles that can be sprayed into the air. And that is also why it is important to avoid crowds, especially indoors with poor ventilation or with people engaging in these activities. Masks really do help. Find one that is comfortable and wear it consistently.”

Preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus becomes trickier when infected individuals lack symptoms or are “asymptomatic.” With COVID-19 there is a spectrum of presentations ranging from these asymptomatic individuals to mildly symptomatic people to very deathly ill individuals.

Health District Public Health Nurse Julie Rooney said, “It is amazing to me how many people say it is just a cold or ‘the sinus infection I get every year.’ Half of the people don’t run a fever and those that don’t may or may not have chills/hot flashes without fever. For many kids, the symptoms are very mild for a couple of days and then they return to normal. This makes it difficult to manage, as people are infectious when they are having these symptoms, but due to thinking ‘I just have a cold,’ they are out and about spreading the joy. It isn’t a big deal for them, but it might be for the poor soul they give it to.”

Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Kimberly Schaaf said, “The biggest frustration is being out in public, going to the grocery store and seeing so many people not wearing masks. So many people have lost faith in science, and we really need them to follow the guidelines [mask, distance and good hygiene]. It is important to take on new information and act appropriately. The mask is intended to decrease your spread to another, so you are not giving it to someone else.”

Dr. Schaaf also said, “Areas with mask mandates show a decrease in the number of COVID cases. Wearing one really does help.”

Independent studies, in particular a recent report from the University of Kansas, (http://ipsr.ku.edu/) scientifically confirm Dr. Schaaf’s recommendation.

Outsmarting a virus is a battle, as viruses tend to mutate and keep on spreading.

“By making themselves look like a mild illness, when people are most infectious, it is easier for them to stay under the radar and continue to spread. The answer, which we have been saying from day one is – if you are ill – stay home. If your child is ill, keep them home. Wear a mask and encourage others to do so. Wash your hands and stay 6 feet away from others, whenever possible,” said Rooney.