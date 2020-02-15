Who’s watching the children?

Ninety-four. That’s the number of children on the waiting list to get into Small Wonder Day Care. According to Director of Operations Kylie Downs, those on the list are looking at waits as long as six months to a year before there will be an opening for their child. Other childcare providers in the area report their situation is similar.

The lack of childcare frustrates families, creates dilemmas for employers and hampers economic growth.

“It’s hard to recruit a workforce when we don’t have enough childcare,” said Sara Hudson, regional director at Snowy Mountain Development Corporation. “We know of employers who are trying to hire but if their potential new employee needs childcare and can’t find it, or can’t afford it, they lose out.”

Without good childcare, more than just employers suffer. Parents may not be able to work, and the community may lose young families to other areas. The effects are wide ranging, including lower enrollment in public schools and decreased family income when parents must stay home instead of working.

Recognizing this, the Central Montana Child Care Coalition has teamed up with Snowy Mountain Development Corp. to see what can be done to address the problem.

Coalition member Dave Byerly said the Child Care Coalition was especially interested in addressing the needs of children who, because of income or family situations, weren’t even on the waiting lists for certified providers.

“We believe the grant may give our community important and credible information to help address our pressing need for childcare for families in the workforce,” Byerly said.

“We just need to see what the community can do with childcare,” said Downs. “We want to see what options are out there.”

The first step could start as early as March, thanks to a $16,200 grant for a childcare feasibility study.

The grant from the Montana Department of Commerce was announced earlier this month, and according to Hudson, will document both what childcare is currently available, and what is needed.

“We hope to get a comprehensive understanding of the market and identify ways to improve it,” Hudson said. “A consultant will be hired to do the study, which is projected to take from March through December to complete.”

Hudson said the consultant will try to identify who is currently offering childcare –both the licensed caregivers and those who form a “shadow” industry, mostly relatives who care for family members.

“The study will look at the facilities available in the area,” Hudson said. “It will give an idea of where a new facility could be built, or where existing facilities can be renovated or expanded. The consultant will also look at business models. We may even look at tools such as tax credits at the state level, or cooperative business models where employers provide a childcare incentive as part of employee benefits.”

The total cost of the project will be around $32,000, Hudson said, but about half of that is provided by donations from local employers and concerned individuals.

While usually engaged in economic development, Hudson said SMDC is involved with the childcare study because of the link between childcare and workers.

“Childcare is a key part of the local economy,” she explained. “It is an industry that affects other industries. We need quality childcare if we want to attract quality workers.”