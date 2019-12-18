Windham and Utica Highway to get turning lanes

Local efforts in Windham show how citizens can come together and have a positive effect on the community and safety, in this case through a petition for turning lanes.

“Turning lanes are currently being developed and programmed [for Windham],” said Montana Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Lori Ryan last week. “The next step will be for the Transportation Commission to approve a project to construct the turn lanes, then MDT will develop the project and identify available funding.”

Windham, while small, has a fair amount of traffic steadily passing through, with a 70 mph speed limit along Highway 87. There are two primary intersections – one into town onto North Windham Road and the other toward Utica/Highway 239. There is also a bend in the highway, a large grain elevator and old service station that together decrease visibility.

The railroad, when prompted by the Judith Basin County commissioners, took action to address this intersection on their end.

In late September 2018, county commissioners entered into a three-party agreement with BNSF and the State of Montana to upgrade the railroad crossing signals on North Windham Road. The railroad arms, along with other signal upgrades, were installed in July 2019.

The petition

As a result of several accidents and close calls, the Windham Community Club spearheaded the petition for turning lanes – one for eastbound traffic on Highway 87 turning (left) into Windham and another for westbound traffic turning (left) onto Highway 239, also known as the Utica Highway.

Bernadine Mikkelson, with the help of Sheila Crosmer, collected 240 signatures, which were primarily from a 25-mile radius but also beyond. Signers’ addresses include Hobson, Stanford, Utica, Windham, Geyser, Moccasin, Denton, Billings, Buffalo, Kalispell, Lewistown and Reed Point.

Petitions were available at Woody’s Fuel Station and the Post Office in Stanford, the Seed Plant and Grain Elevator in Moccasin, the Oxen Yoke in Utica, the Bar 87 in Windham and the Denton School.

“I’m so grateful that they’re giving it some thought and to all the people who took the time to sign their names and let their feelings be known,” said Mikkelson.

The petition was mailed to the Judith Basin County commissioners and Montana Department of Transportation Director Mike Tooley in Helena. MDT received a copy of the petition in October.

“As we circulated our petition, we heard of all kinds of incidents and near misses on the highway. Several disgruntled farmers and ranchers who haul hay, grain and stock trailers mentioned their occurrences. This does include school busses, mail route vehicles, cars with families and semis loaded with grain, hay, livestock or field,” Mikkelson wrote MDT. “It should not take a loss of life or a major accident to get recognition and action to build these turning lanes into Windham and to the Utica Highway.”

Separate speed study

The Judith Basin County commissioners have also looked into a speed reduction for Windham.

At the start of 2019, Commissioners sent a letter to MDT requesting a speed study at Windham on Hwy. 87, which MDT completed.

The speed study tracks motorists’ speeds by using what are called road tubes, which are rubber hoses placed across the highway to record vehicles passing over the tubes and determine drivers’ speeds. A similar speed study was conducted in Stanford, and resulted in the speed limit being reduced from 70 mph to 60 on Highway 87 by Stanford in October, 2018.

According to the speed study, traffic was found to slow down through Windham, as reported in the April 2019 Judith Basin County Commission minutes.

MDT’s Ryan said MDT is currently awaiting comments from Judith Basin officials regarding the speed zone and study results.