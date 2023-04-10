The past week brought warmer temperatures and snowmelt to many areas in the State of Montana, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), much of the state received at least some precipitation for the week ending April 9, 2023.
Most areas saw less than ½ an inch of precipitation, while south central and northwestern areas of the state saw up to one inch. Temperatures ranged from 67 degrees to 3 degrees across the state. Drought conditions improved slightly in areas experiencing moderate and severe drought. However, overall drought conditions continued to persist. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor published on April 4, 2023, 81.1 percent of the state remains abnormally dry or drought conditions, no change from the previous week. Thirty-seven percent of the state was rated as abnormally dry, 34.0 percent was rated as being in moderate drought, down one percent from the previous week. Ten percent of the state was rated as experiencing severe drought conditions, with no change from the previous week.
Ravalli County recommends that operators take preparations with facilities and livestock in the event that warmer weather leads to faster than usual runoff. Hill and Valley counties also reported runoff from melting snow. Winter wheat breaking dormancy was at 7 percent.
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.