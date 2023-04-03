Donald “Bob” Robert McDonald Sr. passed away at home on March 23, 2023, with his children by his side. Graveside services were held April 3, 2023, at 11:00 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings. Bob was 81 years old. Bob was born in Lewistown, MT on October 20, 1941 to Donald McDonald and Genevieve “Jeanne” Lincoln.

Bob met Helen Gisi (the love of his life) when he was 4 years old and she was just a baby. He told her dad that he was going to marry her someday. The two wouldn’t meet again until they were adults and, sure enough, after a brief courtship Bob and Helen were married. They had three children, Robbin, Penny and Donald Robert Jr.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters