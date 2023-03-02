The month of February brought below zero temperatures and snowy weather with varying precipitation totals to the State of Montana, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. Temperatures for the month of February ranged from 10 degrees below average to six degrees above average in several areas across the State.

Isolated areas in the southwestern part of the State experienced average daily temperatures from 8 degrees to more than 10 degrees below average. Along the northern border and eastern half of the State, precipitation for February remained scarce with monthly precipitation totaling an inch or less.