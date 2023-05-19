Editor's Note May 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Class C enchanted forest-themed prom was held in Lewistown April 1. Each school chooses prom royalty. The News-Argus has received photos for the following schools. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism Ballet Publishing School Systems Mythology Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Sylvia J. King Betty Schramm Valentina Golub Lillian Swanson +2 Mary M. Jones Shirley Jean Cabot +2 Betty Heil More Obituaries