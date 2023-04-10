Snowy Mountain Industry’s campus will serve as the hub of Earth Day activities on Saturday, April 22. In addition to tours of the campus, including an overview of SMI’s programs, the event also includes booths run by the recycling groups Recycle Our Waste Lewistown and Recycle Montana.
“The Earth Day theme this year is ‘Invest in our Planet,’” said ROWL Executive Director Rosemary Kent. “It’s a day to celebrate our environment, take stock, and think about innovative things we can do for the Earth.”
The ROWL Earth Day booth includes family activities such as planting pollinator-friendly flowers in decomposable containers that can be planted directly into the ground, free ice cream treats and Recycle Bingo with prizes.
“ROWL volunteers also will be picking up trash along Highway 191 from the Truck Bypass to the fairgrounds,” Kent said. “We welcome other groups to find a stretch of roadway to clean up — ROWL will supply the trash bags, safety vests and trash pickup.”
Kent said she was hoping scouting and 4-H groups might volunteer for trash cleanup.
“We just want to make our community more beautiful,” she said.
Recycle Bingo cards are available on the ROWL social media pages, including Facebook. To coordinate trash cleanup on your stretch of roadway, contact Kent at 350-2283.
For more information on SMI cardboard recycling or the program tours offered on Earth Day, contact Hagenbuch at 538-5130 (ask for Shari Hagenbuch).
