ROWL Earth Day Bingo

Visitors to Snowy Mountain Industries on April 22 will be able to participate in a game of BINGO, among other activities at the ROWL Earth Day festivities.

Snowy Mountain Industry’s campus will serve as the hub of Earth Day activities on Saturday, April 22. In addition to tours of the campus, including an overview of SMI’s programs, the event also includes booths run by the recycling groups Recycle Our Waste Lewistown and Recycle Montana.

“The Earth Day theme this year is ‘Invest in our Planet,’” said ROWL Executive Director Rosemary Kent. “It’s a day to celebrate our environment, take stock, and think about innovative things we can do for the Earth.”

