Family Skate Night is Friday Mar 7, 2023

The Lewistown Youth Hockey Association will hold an end of the year Family Skate Night on Friday, March 10 at the skating rink at Frank Day Park. All are welcome and there is no charge to attend.Food will be available. People should bring their own drinks.