Fourth of July old photos by Deb Jul 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Red, white and blue bunting and flags decorate downtown buildings for the Fourth of July parade in this undated photo of Lewistown. Photo courtesy of Montana Memory Project A band and floats march up Main Street, near the 400 block, in this undated photo of a Lewistown Fourth of July parade. Photo courtesy of Montana Memory Project Bands in their uniforms march up Main Street in the 200 block in a Lewistown Fourth of July parade from the turn of the last century. Photo courtesy of Montana Memory Project Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries +2 Charles Taylor Jesse Gilmore Tina Marie Kelly Raymond Albert Sandman Clem & Alice Robinson +2 Gary W. Heilig Jerry C. Minzel, MD More Obituaries