Hunters in Montana, along with Fish, Wildlife & Parks, are concerned about declining mule deer populations in much of the state. In response to this concern, FWP is embarking on research efforts to look into the declines and engage hunters about their attitudes on mule deer management and hunting.

Mule deer numbers have typically been tracked over large areas using aerial surveys and declines can be attributed to several different things including winterkill, short-term habitat changes, like those that result from drought to potentially long-term habitat changes in other parts of the state. Predation and other factors may be at play as well.

