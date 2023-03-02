Glen Strong Mar 2, 2023 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glen Strong from Newberg, Ore., (formerly from Moccasin) passed away on February 25, 2023, peacefully in his sleep. He was 84. There will be no service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Footwear Ethnology Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries David John Leininger Harry Pospisil +2 Tommy Lee Nielsen Brian Keith Church Barbara Simpson Gies +2 Roger Ivan Stradley Ron Snider More Obituaries