Governor Greg Gianforte today welcomed the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) acceptance of the state of Montana’s petition to delist grizzly bears in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem (NCDE) in northwest Montana. FWS will begin a comprehensive status review of the grizzly bear in the NCDE.

“After decades of work, the grizzly bear has more than recovered in the NCDE, which represents a conservation success,” Gov. Gianforte said. “As part of that conservation success, the federal government has accepted our petition to delist the grizzly in the NCDE, opening the door to state management of this iconic American species.”