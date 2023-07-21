John C. Keller, 91, passed away Thursday July 20, 2023, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Services are pending and will be announced along with an obituary.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. John’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

