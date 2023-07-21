John C. Keller Jul 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John C. Keller, 91, passed away Thursday July 20, 2023, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Services are pending and will be announced along with an obituary.Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. John’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fishing Business Featured Local Savings Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Brent Robert Fjeldheim Janice Colleen Wentworth Noll +2 Eugene F. Kottas Jake “Dynamite” Tyrone Yost Janice Colleen Wentworth Noll Margaret “Meg” Kathryn Christiansen Jackie DeMars More Obituaries