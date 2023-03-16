A caller reported a fight between her step-father and boyfriend that was physical but no weapons involved. Officers responded and after investigation arrested two individuals and transported them to the Fergus County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.
March 1
Caller reported that his wife’s father took a vehicle from the Fergus High School parking lot that was being driven by the reporting party’s daughter. The reporting party thought that his wife was also a registered owner of the vehicle. After it was determined that the person who took the vehicle was the only registered owner, the original caller was advised that this was a civil matter and the caller should contact an attorney.
March 2
A reporting party entered the dispatch lobby with a counterfeit $100 dollar bill that she found hanging from the bill slot on a poker machine at a local casino. Officer collected the bill from the reporting party.
March 3
Caller reported that someone appeared to be shooting a BB gun at children on the playground of Garfield School. Officers made contact with two juvenile males and brought them to the LPD to be interviewed. After an extensive multiple day investigation, the two were charged with Felony Assault with a weapon in Fergus County Youth District Court and were later transported to a Juvenile Detention Facility.
March 4
Caller reported that she was bitten the previous day by a dog at a local gas station. Caller advised the dog belonged to an employee of the station. Officers responded and took a report on the matter. The animal was current on its rabies vaccination.
