The Villa Assisted Living announced that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented them with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in the categories of Quality of Food, Dining Service, Communication and Recommend to Others. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means that The Villa has placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.

Executive Director Dorothy Bush expressed her gratitude for the honor from Pinnacle for another year.

