The Villa Assisted Living announced that Pinnacle Quality Insight presented them with a 2023 Customer Experience Award, with honors in the categories of Quality of Food, Dining Service, Communication and Recommend to Others. Qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award means that The Villa has placed in the top 15% of care providers nationwide across a 12-month average.
Executive Director Dorothy Bush expressed her gratitude for the honor from Pinnacle for another year.
“It is amazing to be honored again this year,” she said. “We could not do it without our amazing team. We are proud to serve Lewistown and the surrounding communities.”
Throughout 2022, The Villa residents and their families participated in monthly telephone interviews where they answered open-ended questions and rated the facility in multiple categories.
About Pinnacle Quality Insight
A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 26 years of experience in senior care and senior living, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year, working with over 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada, and Puerto Rico.
About The Villa
The Villa offers individualized assistance for the activities of daily living while helping residents maintain and expand their independence.