A Lewistown man died Wednesday, Feb. 22 when the pickup he was driving crashed with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 191 south of Eddies Corner.

According to a press release from the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, Central Montana Dispatch received a call around 8:25 a.m. reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup. The caller reported the driver of the pickup was trapped in the vehicle.