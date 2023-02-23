A Lewistown man died Wednesday, Feb. 22 when the pickup he was driving crashed with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 191 south of Eddies Corner.
According to a press release from the Fergus County Sheriff’s Office, Central Montana Dispatch received a call around 8:25 a.m. reporting a crash involving a semi-truck and pickup. The caller reported the driver of the pickup was trapped in the vehicle.
The pickup driver was identified as 48-year-old Brian Church, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger in the pickup and a male semi driver were transported by ambulance to Central Montana Medical Center.
Several agencies responded to the incident, including Judith Basin EMS, Moore Rural Fire, Hobson Fire, Lewistown Fire-Rescue, Judith Basin Sheriff’s Office, Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner, and Montana Highway Patrol.
According to the Central Montana Medical Center website, Church was a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at CMMC at the time of his death.
The incident remains under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Fergus County Sheriff/Coroner. U.S. Highway 191 between Eddies Corner and Harlowton was closed several times since Tuesday due to weather conditions, although the press release did not state if weather was a factor.
“The Fergus County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Church,” the office stated in the press release.