LJHS students Amarah Manning (left) and Theda-Beo Trombley, along with KalliRuckman (not pictured) of Jocelyn Krogstad's Family and Consumer Science class won awards for their business ideas from the Montana Chamber of Commerce in the Junior Prospects competition last month.
Most local kids will remember April 20 as the day they didn’t have to go to school due to heavy snow. But for one Fergus High School student and three Lewistown Junior High School students, April 20 was the day they found out they won cash awards through the Montana Chamber of Commerce’s Prospects or Junior Prospects competitions. The program is designed for students to learn about business and entrepreneurship by pitching business ideas, with winners announced at a virtual award ceremony.
FHS junior Owen Day took first place for an existing business in the Chamber’s Prospects competition, earning $2,500 for his School of Music at the Emporium. Day won a $500 award from the Chamber last year for the music school and was thrilled to do even better in 2023.
“I’ve gotten a lot of congratulations,” Day said. “It was pretty cool to see I was able to reapply and refine my business and to see how far we’ve come.”
Day plans to put the money straight back into the business to provide further offerings for interested students.
“I’ll use it for more instructors, instruments, and some curriculum,” Day said. “The school is doing pretty great. Rather than focusing on one area, we’ve broadened to offer things like violin lessons and we’re hoping to keep expanding.”
Day’s experience applying last year came in handy for this year’s submission.
“This year, I was more in the loop,” he said. “I had more experience with my business and the program.”
With each student required to list a faculty advisor on their applications, Day chose FHS band director Chase Auger.
“I work closely with Mr. Auger,” he said. “He’s a role model and an inspiration for me as I try to grow as a music educator.”
The three LJHS students who won awards in the Junior Prospects contest came from Jocelyn Krogstad’s Family and Consumer Science classes. The trio of Kalli Ruckman, Amarah Manning, and Theda-Beo Trombley won prizes for their pitches in three different categories. Kalli Ruckman won $450 for her idea in the vacant lot group, which she’s calling “Big Spring Arena,” an event space near Fergus High School.
“It would be a space for the community to utilize,” Ruckman said in her pitch. Add more stuff.
Ruckman cited a lack of large meeting spaces in town, saying the space could be used for overflow for special events at the high school, meetings, or indoor sports practices when the weather is not cooperating. But Ruckman had another revenue stream in mind as well.
“It would draw tourism,” Ruckman said. “There would be a reasonable amount charged for the space.”
Manning placed third in the existing business category for “Amarah’s Amazing Services,” earning $200 in the process. There are a lot of components to the business.
“I do tutoring, odd jobs, custom card making, and I hope to do babysitting starting this summer,” Manning said. “I also sell art and I’m hoping to add that to the business.”
Manning pointed to her ability to provide cheaper cards than can be purchased in stores or online that come in a variety of colors.
Trombley, meanwhile, won honorable mention and $50 for her new business idea, which involves her selling custom jewelry in a style not usually found in the area.
“It would be more alternative styles like punk or emo,” Trombley said. “There are not a lot of places in Montana to buy that.”
The students took about a week of class time and outside preparation to work on their proposals. Among other requirements, they were required to create a 500-word business plan and a video pitch for consideration for the prizes.
With classroom space at a premium, the students recorded their pitches in a variety of locations. Manning filmed her pitch in the back kitchen at LJHS, Ruckman recorded hers in front of a green screen, and Trombley pitched her idea in her bathroom. But beyond getting creative with filming locations, the process was designed to get kids thinking about both their own business concepts and opportunities within the community.
“We had to think of what kids in the community could use and what’s missing in the community,” Trombley said.
It was both a challenging and a rewarding process.
“The hardest part was meeting all the requirements,” Manning said. “I definitely like sharing my ideas for business with other people, especially that art can still be affordable.”
Krogstad’s students also received a visit from FHS Family and Consumer Sciences Teacher Kim Vincent, who had four students win the Chamber’s contest last year.
“That was super helpful and got them hyped to submit their projects,” Krogstad said.
For her part, Krogstad is quite proud of her students. “I was almost tearing up watching [the awards]. It was cool to see them put forward effort and be rewarded and to see what talent is in this community,” she said. “I appreciate the Montana Chamber of Commerce and their business partners for supporting our students. There’s a lot of potential in this state and I would like to keep it here.”
Let the news come to you
Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.