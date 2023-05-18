Entrepeneur kids

LJHS students Amarah Manning (left) and Theda-Beo Trombley, along with KalliRuckman (not pictured) of Jocelyn Krogstad's Family and Consumer Science class won awards for their business ideas from the Montana Chamber of Commerce in the Junior Prospects competition last month.

 Photo by Will Briggs

Most local kids will remember April 20 as the day they didn’t have to go to school due to heavy snow. But for one Fergus High School student and three Lewistown Junior High School students, April 20 was the day they found out they won cash awards through the Montana Chamber of Commerce’s Prospects or Junior Prospects competitions. The program is designed for students to learn about business and entrepreneurship by pitching business ideas, with winners announced at a virtual award ceremony.

FHS junior Owen Day took first place for an existing business in the Chamber’s Prospects competition, earning $2,500 for his School of Music at the Emporium. Day won a $500 award from the Chamber last year for the music school and was thrilled to do even better in 2023.

