The Lewistown Soccer Club under-19 team kicked off its 2023 season Saturday in Miles City with a 6-2 victory over the Sidney Strikers before falling 2-1 to the Miles City Posse.
Lewistown got off to a hot start against Sidney, with striker Ben Gertge burying a goal on an early breakaway for the team’s opening goal of the season. Just a few minutes later, Leon Aminkeng, starting at the other striker position, put Lewistown up 2-0 when he slotted the ball past the oncoming goalkeeper from the left side of the box.
While Sidney cut the deficit in half on an impressive chipped shot from 30 yards away, a one-goal margin was as close as they would come to Lewistown for the remainder of the game. Donovan Martin put Lewistown up 3-1 by tapping in a rebound from the opposing keeper and Gertge scored his second goal of the match to make the score 4-1 at halftime.
Following the break, the Strikers clawed a goal back on another chip shot before Gertge, one of the team’s three captains along with Aidan Manning and Emma Myers, grabbed a third goal to complete his hat-trick. Manning put the finishing touch on the victory with a gorgeous, curling free kick from 25 yards out.
With only a 45-minute break between the end of the Sidney game and the start of warmups for their next game, LFC struggled out of the block against Miles City, who held possession for most of the first half. In spite of those difficulties, Lewistown nearly made it out of the first half unscathed thanks in large part to the efforts of defenders Myers, Brynlee Epperson, and Cody Cochran. Goalkeeper Jake Simac also made a number of good saves. Unfortunately, they couldn’t quite hold out until the halftime whistle, and the Posse scored a goal in the last minute of the first half.
Lewistown had much more of the ball in the second half, but couldn’t find the back of the net, and Miles City scored a goal on a counter-attack to put themselves up 2-0 with around 10 minutes left in the game. Gertge scored his fourth goal of the afternoon in the closing minute to prevent the shutout.
All four of Lewistown’s soccer teams will play in Miles City Saturday, April 22.
