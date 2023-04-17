The Lewistown Soccer Club under-19 team kicked off its 2023 season Saturday in Miles City with a 6-2 victory over the Sidney Strikers before falling 2-1 to the Miles City Posse.

Lewistown got off to a hot start against Sidney, with striker Ben Gertge burying a goal on an early breakaway for the team’s opening goal of the season. Just a few minutes later, Leon Aminkeng, starting at the other striker position, put Lewistown up 2-0 when he slotted the ball past the oncoming goalkeeper from the left side of the box.

