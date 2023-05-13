The Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees canvased the results of the May 2 elections and elected a new chair and vice chair Monday evening.

Before trustees Lisa Koch and John Carlson were sworn in, the board officially approved the results of the recent school trustee and levy elections. As canvased by the board, Kris Birwell received 2,164 votes, Koch received 1,463 votes, and Carlson 1,267 votes to win election to the board for full terms. Kevin Hodge received 1,212 after receiving six votes through provisional ballots to win an unexpired, two-year term.

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.