John Carlson, Kris Birdwell, and Lisa Koch sign their oaths of office, administered by LPS Business Manager and District Clerk Rebekah Rhoades at Monday’s school board meeting. Carlson and Koch will replace outgoing board members Jeff Southworth and Doreen Heintz.
The Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees canvased the results of the May 2 elections and elected a new chair and vice chair Monday evening.
Before trustees Lisa Koch and John Carlson were sworn in, the board officially approved the results of the recent school trustee and levy elections. As canvased by the board, Kris Birwell received 2,164 votes, Koch received 1,463 votes, and Carlson 1,267 votes to win election to the board for full terms. Kevin Hodge received 1,212 after receiving six votes through provisional ballots to win an unexpired, two-year term.
Previous board chair Doreen Heintz, who finished fourth in the election, was unable to attend, but sent a note to be read aloud for the board and the public.
Heintz thanked the board members past and present for their support and concluded by encouraging the new board:
“As I look to the future of the Lewistown school district, I hope we can become stronger over the next three years as we have over the last three years,” she wrote. “Remember, it is always kids first.”
With Hodge unable to attend, the new board unanimously voted for CJ Bailey to become board chair and Kris Birdwell for vice-chair. Bailey expressed disappointment with the failure of the proposed $90,000 elementary levy, which voters rejected by a margin of 1,446 to 1,249 votes.
“It was a disappointment to see the levy fail when the money we asked for is fairly insignificant compared to the services provided,” he said. “When you compare it with other communities, it’s disappointing. I think we have to do a better job of communicating with the community and letting them know what the money is for.”
With the failure of the levy, LPS Business Manager Rebekah Rhoades’ updated budget projections show a shortfall of nearly $32,000 for the elementary district. The high school district projections, meanwhile, still show a deficit of over $150,000. With teacher pay based heavily on years of experience, new staff hires and contract renewals could affect both of those numbers.
The projected deficit means LPS is paying its counselors out of its building reserve fund, meaning some funds are not available for building maintenance. Rhoades also said she has set aside federal ESSER funds to alleviate the shortfall. The funds will last through the end of next year.
Friesen informed the board LJHS was planning to partner with the Rural Health Behavior Initiative, a Livingston-based group, to administer mental health screenings to its students at no charge to the school. The test, which would take about five to fifteen minutes, would alert school counselors and administration to students who are at high risk of suicide or having mental health issues, which Friesen said can be particularly acute for students ages 12-15. The results would be available the same day and school counselors would reach out to parents of at-risk students and help them find mental health resources. The screenings would likely take place twice a year and include an opt-out for parents.
“Unfortunately, Montana has been a leader in suicides,” Friesen said. “One of the most helpless things you can feel as an educator or administrator is ‘What can I do to make it better?’ But, at the rate we’re going, we’re hoping the problem fixes itself.”
“I appreciate you doing this,” said Trustee Zane Fulbright at the conclusion of Friesen’s presentation.
In other business…
The board approved an application to the Montana High School Association for Hobson School to enter into a wrestling cooperative with Fergus High School. Under the terms of the coop, Hobson will provide its own transportation to and from practices at FHS and follow FHS academic eligibility guidelines. Hobson will also pay an assistant coach’s salary, while FHS will pay for any student lodging or meals while competing. Gate receipts for wrestling matches will also belong to FHS.
A vote on approving a 5.0 GPA scale for Advanced Placement and Dual Credit classes at FHS was postponed following input from Student Representative Julia Kunau. The board had proposed switching to a five point scale starting next year, but not making the changes retroactive for previously-taken advanced or dual classes. Kunau suggested it might be fairer to start the new scale with the freshman class in the interest of fairness. The trustees will take up the issue at their June meeting.
Shane Swandal of Hulteng CCM told the board crews are finishing up exterior siding at Lewis and Clark Elementary and had received much lower bids to install a new fire suppression system on the campus. At first bid, the fire system was slated to cost over $700,000. Upon rebid, that figure dropped to $430,000. Sheetrocking is also underway on the interior of LJHS. Swandal said the plan and budget for the future renovation of Garfield Elementary are in good shape, while work at Garfield needs a rethink after the expected costs came in over budget in the planning phase.
