News-Argus print edition delivery delayed by road closure Feb 1, 2023

Delivery of the print edition of Wednesday's News-Argus was delayed by the Interstate closure between Big Timber and Livingston on Tuesday. Most customers will receive their newspaper on Thursday. We apologize for the delay and appreciate your patience.