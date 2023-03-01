You know what they say — give a kid a 3D printer and they’ll build a plane…or something like that.
But, as it turns out, that’s exactly what Fergus High senior James Martell did.
The future pilot and Army National Guard recruit took advantage of an independent study class taught by Chemistry and Engineering teacher, Mr. Nefzger, at Fergus High School. According to Nefzger, the independent study class is designed to give students an opportunity to explore the area of science they are interested in. The class has evolved over Nefzger's six years with FHS, originally beginning as an opportunity for students with full schedules to take an extra science course.
"The flexibility worked well, and I noticed a need for students to have the ability to pursue their interests in science," said Nefzger.
For Martell, he chose to further his knowledge of his passion: aviation.
“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do with the class,” said Martell. “So I started by making a drone…then I thought I may as well make an RC plane.”
Popsicle sticks might be an unlikely building material for drones, but Martell used the sticks and two wooden dowels to construct it. While the drone “just goes up and down” according to Martell, his plane can do a bit more.
“The plane flies,” said Martell. “It’s very responsive.”
Martell used the school’s 3D printer to print the parts for the remote control plane, with the exception of the screws, propeller, and internal parts like the motor and battery.
"The course requires the student to be disciplined and self-motivated," said Nefzger. "I try to give them materials and advice during periodic check-ins."
Martell noted the project was “nothing too complicated” as he was able to download the codes to tell the printer how to build the parts.
“It took 60 hours of printing, but putting it together was simple,” said Martell.
The 29 parts printed to construct the plane are made of a lightweight polylactic acid. The popular material for 3D printing is classified as a 100 percent biosourced plastic, made of renewable resources such as corn or sugar cane.
Once all the parts were printed, Martell was able to install the battery, receiver, and four servos to control the plane. The hardest part of the project, Martell noted, was getting the metal rods that connect the servos to the correct length.
“My favorite part was putting it all together,” said Martell.
While Martell was hesitant to showcase his project’s flight capabilities for the News-Argus due to a crash landing on its maiden voyage, he attests it flies as high as 45 feet in the air.
That won’t be as far as Martell goes with planes, however. He’s currently taking flight lessons get his private pilot’s license and wants to pursue aviation as a career.
“I’m going into the National Guard, but once I’m back from training, I will attend Rocky Mountain College to get my pilot’s certificate,” said Martell.
It would seem as if the sky is the limit for the Fergus senior.