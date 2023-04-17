Cody England

Fergus County 4-H Ambassador Cody England brought her 4-H heifers to the Lewistown Fairgrounds for Farm Safety Day April 11. Over 300 students and adults rotated through ten farm related learning stations.

 Photo by Kris Descheemaeker

Over three hundred children, teachers and volunteers converged on the Fergus County Fairgrounds for the Fergus/Petroleum County 4-H Ambassador’s annual Farm Safety Day on April 11. The long-running program dates back to 1998 when the first farm safety day was held as a community service project to create awareness of farm and ranch safety for first and second graders from Lewistown and the surrounding communities.

The five ambassadors, including Cody England, Emma Farley, Hailey Gallagher, Lexie Wichman and Maggie Barth, along with their adult leaders, Michell Farley and Chris England, reached out to community businesses and organizations and asked them to provide volunteers to present a safety message in a 12-minute time block. This year’s farm safety day had ten stations for groups to rotate through with over twenty volunteers manning the different stations.

Let the news come to you

Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications.

Explore newsletters

Will Briggs can be reached at wbriggs@lewistownnews.com or (406) 535-3401.