Fergus County 4-H Ambassador Cody England brought her 4-H heifers to the Lewistown Fairgrounds for Farm Safety Day April 11. Over 300 students and adults rotated through ten farm related learning stations.
Over three hundred children, teachers and volunteers converged on the Fergus County Fairgrounds for the Fergus/Petroleum County 4-H Ambassador’s annual Farm Safety Day on April 11. The long-running program dates back to 1998 when the first farm safety day was held as a community service project to create awareness of farm and ranch safety for first and second graders from Lewistown and the surrounding communities.
The five ambassadors, including Cody England, Emma Farley, Hailey Gallagher, Lexie Wichman and Maggie Barth, along with their adult leaders, Michell Farley and Chris England, reached out to community businesses and organizations and asked them to provide volunteers to present a safety message in a 12-minute time block. This year’s farm safety day had ten stations for groups to rotate through with over twenty volunteers manning the different stations.
The organizers of the event noted farms and ranches can be accident-prone places to work.
“If we can help one person, student or adult, stay safe on a farm, it is well worth the time and effort to put on this event” said Chris England, Fergus/Petroleum County 4-H Program Assistant.
Countless 4-H members have been involved in the event over the years, either as ambassadors helping plan the event or as group leaders taking the different groups through each safety station.
Learning stations included: animal safety, with cattle brought by Cody England; horse safety with the Judith Basin Backcountry Horseman; All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) safety from the Fergus County Farm Bureau with Lewistown Honda providing the four-wheeler; building the perfect cheeseburger with Central Montana Cattlewomen; electrical safety provided by Fergus Electric Co-op; Power-Take-Off (PTO) and tractor safety from Frontline Ag Solutions; and safety around stored grains with Fergus County Farm Bureau. EMTs' from Central Montana Medical Center also showed how different equipment is used on the ambulance and Lewistown Fire showed how things work on a fire truck.
The highlight for many of the students was building their very own Chia Pet. Using old nylons, sawdust and chia seeds, the kids glued on eyes and settled their pet in a nest (otherwise known as a paper bowl) so they could bring their pet home at the end of the day. While building the pets, students learned the life cycle of how plants grow from MSU Extension Agent, Cody Ream. The 4-H Ambassador team assisted with building of the pets.
Schools who participated in this year’s event included Roy, Winifred, Grass Range, Denton, Moore, Winnett, and home school families, who attended the morning session from 9:30 to 11:30. Garfield first graders and Highland Park second graders attended the afternoon session from 12:30 to 2:30.
