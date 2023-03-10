Area meat processors have a new opportunity to apply for grant funds as Snowy Mountain Development of Lewistown recently secured grant funds to the tune of $9.75 million.

In partnership with Bear Paw Development Corporation (Havre), Sweetgrass Development Corporation (Great Falls), Headwaters RC&D (Butte), and Montana Business Assistance Connection (Helena), SMD has landed a $9,752,250 USDA Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) grant funds.

