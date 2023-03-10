Area meat processors have a new opportunity to apply for grant funds as Snowy Mountain Development of Lewistown recently secured grant funds to the tune of $9.75 million.
In partnership with Bear Paw Development Corporation (Havre), Sweetgrass Development Corporation (Great Falls), Headwaters RC&D (Butte), and Montana Business Assistance Connection (Helena), SMD has landed a $9,752,250 USDA Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) grant funds.
“These funds will strengthen independent meat processors’ financing capacity and create a more resilient, diverse, and secure food supply chain for Montana,” said SMD Executive Director Sara Hudson.
The funds will be available to borrowers in SMD’s six-county region, which includes Fergus, Petroleum, Musselshell, Golden Valley, Wheatland and Judith Basin.
SMD Food & Agriculture Development Center Director Abby Majerus said since fewer animals were processed during the pandemic, less meat was available to consumers, which led to sky-high retail prices. However, farmers and ranchers missed out on that price growth.
“Slaughter rates have picked up but recovery is slow and consumer prices remain high,” said Majerus. “This prompts producer attrition which creates even more pressure on the industry.”
Hudson called the funds “critically needed.”
“We are still grappling with the effects that COVID has had on the industry,” said Hudson. “With standstills at the meat-processing plants, cattle backed up at the feedlots and the feedlots couldn’t accommodate that increased demand.”
SMD Loan Officer Kirk Keysor explained that the funds will be used to issue loan capital to businesses engaged in—or planning to engage in—start-up, expansion, or operation of slaughter, or other meat and poultry processing.
According to Keysor, loan capital can be used to operate and expand meat and poultry processing capacity, purchase and develop land; construct new facilities; modernize or expand existing facilities; develop, install or modernize equipment and technology; improve leaseholds; ensure compliance with occupational and other safety requirements; refinance debt; purchase cooperative stock; purchase transferable cooperative stock; feasibility studies for meat and processing facilities; pollution control and abatement; waste management handling; and offsetting start-up costs, working capital, fees and other expenses related to federal inspection.
