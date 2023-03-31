To get a handle on his new partner, Aramis, a male Belgian Malinois, Judith Basin County Undersheriff Richard Hayes is currently attending K-9 Handlers Training in Sharpsville, Penn.
The Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 program had been on hiatus for a couple years until a generous donation at the end of 2022 by the owners of Wolf Creek Honey, Ron and Michele Spears. As a result of the generosity of the Spears, the program will have a new K-9 joining the ranks. The cost to care for a K-9 is not that different than any other dog. The primary cost is the purchase and training cost, which was the most expensive — the cost of Aramis and related training totaled $16,000.
Undersheriff Hayes joined the Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Office in 2019. Prior to this, he had served in the marines and then worked at Wolf Creek Honey. When a deputy sheriff position opened up in the county, Hayes jumped on the opportunity to serve and protect the land and people he had come to care for.
Hayes will now have a partner day and night. At home, a K-9 is off duty and treated as a member of the family, but because he is a working dog, he requires an elevated level of care and minimal public contact when he is not working.
Police dogs overall are trained in suspect apprehension, detection of illegal drugs and explosives, and search and rescue. Aramis is specifically trained as a dual purpose K-9, trained in suspect apprehension and narcotics detection.
At just over a year old, Aramis was born in Poland on Nov. 19, 2021, and imported from the Netherlands before acquired by the importer, Shallow Creek Kennels.
“I am excited to share a birthday with him and have a dog birthday party in the office, so I hope they bond,” said Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Dept. Dispatcher Sally Murphy.
Most of Aramis’s life has been training. The training that Hayes is taking is for him as a handler, which has specific commands. If all goes well during their bonding and training time, Hayes and Aramis will arrive in Judith Basin County at the end of April.
Six-week K-9 Training in Western Pennsylvania
To be a K-9 handler, Hayes is receiving extensive training from a K-9 training school in wooded and rolling hills of Western Pennsylvania. Here, Undersheriff Hayes is learning to work as a team and become certified to work together with Aramis.
“The dogs are required to possess confidence, courage and clarity, without exception,” writes the initial procurer, Shallow Creek Kennels, on its website. “Our testing and training areas consist of buildings, fields, wooded areas and vehicles on and off site, allowing you the opportunity to take as much time as necessary to test for your specific needs.”
At Shallow Creek Kennels, Hayes in enrolled in the K-9 Handler Training Spring Class, No. 153, which runs from March 20 — April 28. Their staff consists of active law enforcement canine handlers and trainers. Shallow Creek Kennel’s other client in Montana is the Billings Police Department.
The handler training for a dual-purpose dog, which is one that patrols and detects, involves detection dog training, search patterns, proper techniques in canine safety and care, obedience training, scent theory, safe handling of narcotics, etc.
Prior to becoming partners, the animal and human must feel a connection or bond. In order to do its job as a police dog, the Belgian Malinois breed forms an unbreakable bond with his or her human police partner.
A Belgian Malinois is similar to a German Shepherd, except the German Shepherd, originally bred as a herding dog, was bred in Germany. The Belgian Malinois, or Belgian Shepherd, was bred at the same time in Belgium.
Because of the specialized tasks asked of them to perform, K-9 breeds are generally German Shepherd, Belgian Malinois, Dutch Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers and Bloodhounds.
“These breeds are known for their incredible working ability, their desire to cooperate with their handlers, and, in some cases, their tenacity in fighting criminals,” according to the American Kennel Club.
Past Deputies Turbo and Ranger
Judith Basin has had two working K-9s in the last 15 years, Ranger and Turbo.
The Judith Basin County K-9 program began in 2008 after the Sheriff’s Office received drug forfeiture money from a case a year or two earlier. It has since always been funded solely through donations, with no costs coming out of taxes or the department budget.
In 2008, K-9 Ranger, a chocolate lab, joined the County Sheriff’s Office, where he worked with his handler Nathan Hammontree for six years. Ranger then lived out his retirement as part of the Hammontree family.
In 2014, Deputy Sheriff Cody Anderson got K-9 Turbo, a Belgian Malinois purchased from Tennessee. Anderson transferred to Washington, and Hammontree again took on the K-9 responsibilities. When Hammontree became Justice of the Peace, Turbo was transferred to Wheatland County, which he served until the spring of 2020. Turbo lived out his retirement in Washington with his first handler Anderson until he passed peacefully at the end of December, 2022.
