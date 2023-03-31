k9 and handler

Until April 28, Judith Basin County Undersheriff Richard Hayes is learning to be a K-9 Handler with his new K-9 partner, Aramis, a Belgian Malinois, at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, Penn.

To get a handle on his new partner, Aramis, a male Belgian Malinois, Judith Basin County Undersheriff Richard Hayes is currently attending K-9 Handlers Training in Sharpsville, Penn.

The Judith Basin County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 program had been on hiatus for a couple years until a generous donation at the end of 2022 by the owners of Wolf Creek Honey, Ron and Michele Spears. As a result of the generosity of the Spears, the program will have a new K-9 joining the ranks. The cost to care for a K-9 is not that different than any other dog. The primary cost is the purchase and training cost, which was the most expensive — the cost of Aramis and related training totaled $16,000.

