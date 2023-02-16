People often think of statistics in the context of sports or businesses, but they can be equally illuminating in the educational sphere. Some recent data from Fergus High School can shed light on the school’s successes and growth areas.
For one, 77% of FHS seniors and 49% of FHS juniors are enrolled in at least one dual-credit course. According to principal Chris Guglielmo, those numbers are up from previous years.
“We’re offering more dual enrollment classes,” he said. “Some courses have not always been dual-credit, but now are, like our EMT class, which students have been taking, but it hasn’t been dual-credit until this year.”
Spanish III and Advanced Spanish are also new to the dual-credit options this year. The increase in dual-credit enrollment offers obvious benefits in the form of college credit and more rigorous curriculum.
“There haven’t been too many hiccups, the teachers do a really great job and the kids have been great,” Guglielmo said. “With these dual credit courses, students are spending a lot more time learning the material than they would in three hours a week courses in college. They’re getting 48 minutes five times a week while getting a taste of college in their home environment.”
But the increase in dual credit enrollment has also led to some challenges with the grading scale. At Monday’s meeting of the Lewistown Public Schools Board of Trustees, FHS Student Representative Julia Kunau asked the board to consider re-weighting the grade point average scale to extend to 5 for advanced placement and dual-credit courses. The board sounded supportive, and Guglielmo is all-in-favor of the idea.
“It’s the board’s decision, but I endorse it,” he said. “I think it would be great for our kids — it would send a message that, if you take hard courses, you’ll be rewarded for it. And, our kids are competing for scholarships and college admission with students across the state and this would put them on a level playing field.”
Guglielmo also shared the results of this Fall’s Student Voice Survey, which measures student’s thoughts and attitudes towards their school, the learning process, and the educational, social, and emotional issues they’re facing.
Notable data from the survey included increases in the number of students who agreed or strongly agreed that “School is a friendly and welcoming place” (up to 65% in Fall 2022 from 58% in Spring 2022) and that they “feel they fit in at school” (from 52 to 58%).
“It’s about creating a culture of respect, compassion and empathy,” Guglielmo said. “It takes everybody, from staff to teachers to custodians. When you let kids know we listen and we hear them, that allows them to be vulnerable and feel welcome… it takes effort to connect with kids.”
He also pointed to the impact of having two full-time school counselors on creating a more positive learning and social environment for students, as an average of 15 student-counselor visits were logged this fall.
The above data, along with other numbers, of course, leave room for improvement. Take another set of data from the Voice survey: only 43% of students feel that school is preparing them for their future. That number is up from the spring, when it was 40%, but indicative of some of the challenges educators face in a rapidly changing educational environment.
“That’s hard for a lot of students because they’re answering a question about a future they may not know yet,” Guglielmo said. “We need to be able to pivot to a moving target…we have the teachers here to do it, it’s a matter of being open and responsive.”
A big part of trying to prepare students for the future for Guglielmo is helping them improve their GPAs. Three of FHS’s four classes improved their GPAs from spring to fall of 2022, with only sophomores seeing theirs drop by 3.7%.
“I’d love for us to be the complete package,” Guglielmo said. “We put a lot of emphasis on those aspects of the Student Voice Survey — school spirit, how kids treat each other, I think we’re in a really great place with that… I would like more of a bump in GPA, but all these things are interconnected.”