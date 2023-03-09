In the fall of 2020, the Ackley Lake Club (ALC) started discussions to create a safe swimming area for swimmers at Ackley Lake. With increased visitation at Ackley Lake there was concern about children jumping off and swimming around the existing boat dock, where there is typically heavy boat traffic.
Following discussions with the DNRC and Fish, Wildlife and Parks, a committee was formed to work on the project. Nancy Epkes volunteered to chair the committee with the help of Gary Jones, Roger Derks and Jed Stevenson. At the February 2021 meeting Nancy presented a proposal to the ALC stating the purpose of the swim dock/area was that of safety.
It came to the attention of the ALC that there should be a separate swimming area away from the current boat dock on the west side to separate swimmers and boats. She stated the challenges of finding the perfect location included proximity to a restroom and ample parking and a location that would not interfere with current campsites. An additional challenge was choosing a swim dock that could be adjusted with the changing water levels and would extend into the lake far enough to provide for safe diving and jumping as visibility of swimmers is a big concern. The committee suggested the area would need to be evaluated with the intention of keeping swimmers visible and sectioning off a swim area with floating buoys.
After months of research and receiving bids, Nancy Epkes presented the proposal to FWP and DNRC for the swim dock and boat exclusion area that ended up being separated into a Phase 1 and Phase 2.
Phase 1 would create a swimming area 100’ wide and 120’ long from the existing waterline at the time of installation.
Phase 2 would create a swim dock system to effectively separate the swimmers and boaters to provide the same opportunities available at the boat ramp. In September 2021, ALC was advised they would receive authorization for the development of the boat exclusion area on the east side of the lake. The decision at that time did not include any other improvements. The boat exclusion area, which consisted of ropes and floating buoys, was installed on the east side of Ackley Lake for use during the summer of 2022.
In May 2022, following a visit to EZ Dock in Great Falls, Roger and Nancy Epkes distributed a bid with figures and a drawing for a potential swim dock consisting of a shallow swim area, intermediate swim area and an advanced swim area. At this meeting the ALC decided to move forward with the proposed design.
By July 2022 the Phase 2 Proposal for the Swim Dock and Parking Area had been finalized and submitted to State Parks and DNRC. At the December 2022 board meeting the ALC received approval to go ahead with the Phase 2 Boat Exclusion Area improvements.
An updated bid has been received and the cost of the Swim Dock will be $24,822. The Ackley Lake Club will continue to do fundraising and apply for grants in the hopes of the dock being installed during the summer of 2023. If you would like to help with this project donations can be mailed to Central Montana Foundation, c/o Ackley Lake Club, PO Box 266, Hobson, Montana 59452.
