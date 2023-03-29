After 20 years of planning, funding seems to be “flooding” in for the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System, with another $25 million announced by Montana’s Congressional delegation last month.

Due to the combined support of Central Montana communities, the State of Montana and federal agencies, the project is set to deliver the first clear, clean water via pipeline to Harlowton this spring.

Deb Hill can be reached at dhill@lewistownnews.com or by phone at (406) 535-3401.