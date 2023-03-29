After 20 years of planning, funding seems to be “flooding” in for the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System, with another $25 million announced by Montana’s Congressional delegation last month.
Due to the combined support of Central Montana communities, the State of Montana and federal agencies, the project is set to deliver the first clear, clean water via pipeline to Harlowton this spring.
Ultimately Madison Aquifer water from wells near Garneill will travel through about 230 miles of pipeline to reach communities such as Hobson, Judith Gap, Ryegate, Lavina, Broadview, Roundup and Melstone, serving about 5,800 customers.
According to Water Authority Coordinator Monty Sealey, the project is broken into four phases, each of which will be funded and contracted separately.
“Just because there is funding in a bill that passes Congress doesn’t guarantee you’ll get it,” Sealy said. “You need an agreement with a federal agency. Each agency has many projects around the country so until you get a contract with them, your project might be way down the list.”
The current water system project, Phase 2, received $36.5 million in funding through the Bureau of Reclamation. This part of the project will bring water through or near Judith Gap, Ryegate and Lavina, ending in Roundup.
“We have a contract agreement with BOR for that funding,” Sealey said. “The new funding, $25 million, is not under contract yet, but it will be, and it’s for Phases 3 and 4.”
The lines built in Phases 3 and 4 will carry water to the communities of Melstone and Musselshell.
While the federal funding is a big chunk of what is necessary for the water system to move ahead, there is also a required match of 17.5% from the state and 17.5% from local communities.
“Right now with the work we’re doing, we have 11 loans and grants open. Tracking all those and doing the reporting can be kind of complicated,” Sealey said, adding it is his job to ensure all the funding is used and reported correctly.
Sealey said another consideration for each of the phases is whether to break them into several smaller projects to facilitate bidding.
“Phase 2 is the big one, running 67 miles or so,” Sealey said. “We broke it into three parts. By breaking it up, we got bids from more Montana contractors because most of them are too small to get bonding for a $100 million project.”
Sealey said the plan is to have Phase 2 completed and delivering water by the end of 2024. The section of pipeline that will run from Judith Gap to Ryegate went to bid last week, and Sealey expects the Water Authority board will consider awarding a bid at its next meeting on April 12.
“We received five bids, and the apparent low bidder is the company that worked with us on a prior section of the project, C and C Excavation out of Havre. However the bid award is up to the board,” Sealey said.
Sealey said Phases 3 and 4 involve shorter pipeline distances and smaller pipes, so likely won’t cost as much as the first two phases have.
“There are huge differences in price based on the project distance, pipe sizes and everything else. In Phase 1, for example, we had a storage tank that was $4.5 million just by itself,” he explained.
Sealey said because much of the work to identify a waterline route and acquire property is already finished for Phase 4, that part of the project may be completed prior to Phase 3.
As the water system continues to attract support, Sealey said some communities that had opted out are now reconsidering.
“Both Hobson and Ryegate have contacted us to say they might want to join on after all,” he explained. “I know it’s a ‘hard sell’ to tell an older person on a fixed income their water bill will go up $30 or $40 a month, but what’s the alternative? No water? Bottled water? There’s a cost to that, too.”
For towns that agree to hook on, upgrading infrastructure can come with a hefty price tag.
“Roundup has spent over $15 million to replace all of their old water pipes,” Sealey said. “This isn’t for the faint of heart.”
Still, he is thrilled to see the project coming to life.
“I lined up the funds for drilling the first well in 2003,” Sealey said. “Then for about 15 years we tried to build support and get the funding figured out, and it seemed like not much was going on. But at the end of May or June, we’ll turn the water on in Harlowton. That’s huge.”
