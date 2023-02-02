The Montana Winter Fair may have suffered some winter-related difficulties, but those who were able to attend the event’s annual Farm Forum heard a variety of ideas about how to participate in the growing ‘agritourism’ (or agricultural tourism) industry.
Speaking at the forum were Helena-area producers Scott and Louise Stoner, Central Montana native and operator of the Montana Bunkhouse Jessi Olsen, Dava Stenberg of the Double Mill Iron House in McCloud, Mont., and Colton Dombroski of LandTrust, a recreation access network. Each speaker shared ideas about attracting visitors to ag lands and, in so doing, creating an additional revenue stream for farmers and ranchers.
Up first were the Stoners, who allow visitors to their land through a program called Harvest Hosts, an Air-BnB-style hosting service specifically for ag producers. Each of the thousands of members of the Harvest Hosts service pays a fee that enables free stays at participating host sites. Hosts, meanwhile, are not charged to participate in the program and receive all the money from any other payments from visitors, ranging from produce, food, and drink, to parking costs, to fees for tours or other experiences provided.
“We had 65 RVs on our land last year from places like Maine, Alaska, France, Canada, and even Florida,” Louise said. “There aren’t a lot of hosts in Montana, so there’s an opportunity to do something like this... We’ve sold pies, jams, jewelry, cut flowers. It helps to have a variety of things to sell, whether that’s produce or activities like livestock petting.”
Olsen spoke next, telling the audience about her experience with hosting guests at the Montana Bunkhouse, a cabin rental business in the Snowy Mountains while also running a ranch. One of the difficulties Olsen has found is balancing the needs of the two operations.
“It sits on one acre surrounded by six acres of Olsen family ranches,” Olsen explained. “When my husband’s grandmother ran the business, she used to offer more experiences like wool spinning and dyeing, but we had to cut down on that. Still, guests love watching us run cows and they can hunt or hike or watch us ranch, just as long as they stay out of the way.”
Even still, Olsen said her business has attracted a lot of repeat customers.
“We have so many repeat hunters that I give them priority,” she said. “Now when people call to come for the first time, I put them on a call-back list.”
Stenberg, who has renovated one cabin and is in the process of renovating another cabin on her ranch for visitor stays, said there’s a wide variety of options for visitor activities that hosts can take advantage of.
“We offer snowmobiling, host hunters and fishers since the cabin is about 100 yards from the Boulder River and we want to stock fish in our pond,” Stenberg said. “We’ve also been approached as a wedding venue or people wanting to host photography classes on the property... We’ve even been approached by a private cook who would like to stay in our small cabin, while the guests stay in the large one, so that they can have a meal waiting when they get back.”
Dombroski underlined producers’ ability to gain additional revenue through allowing recreational access. Services like LandTrust allow landowners to sign up to host hunters on their property, even vetting visitors through identity verification, taking a cut of the cost of the stay in exchange.
“We partner with ag producers to help them gain value through recreation because we want to help generational operations stay in operation,” Dombroski said. “We launched in 2019 and now we have about half a million acres of land in the state listed on our site. Our property sizes are all over the board, from 20 acres to 53,000 acres... Turkey hunting has produced more revenue for us than anything else, even elk hunting.”
One common topic of questions from the audience was, while not unexpected, still a thorny issue: insurance. Speakers emphasized the need for people interested in hosting to speak with an attorney about how to best protect themselves from liability. Even so, changes to Montana state law in 2017 (Sections 27-7-251-254 of Montana code) that hold agritourism hosts responsible only for ‘gross negligence’ have eased the minds of a lot of landowners.
“Since 2019, we’ve had zero liability incidents in hundreds of trips,” Dombroski said. “We re-evaluate liability every year on a state-by-state basis. I’m not saying it’ll never happen, it probably will, but the gross negligence change means there are only a few requirements like signage.”
To that point, the Stoners said they pay $187 per year for a $1,000,000 liability policy to host visitors. For all the panelists, despite that and other input costs, agritourism offers an opportunity to increase their revenue and provide extra financial security for their operations.
“The extra income will help the ranch when the cows are low or fuel costs high,” Stenberg said. “We have the potential to make $150,000 in a year if we were fully booked, but I don’t want to do that, so I’m estimating $60-80,000.”
“There is a business there,” Olsen said. “People really love watching you get sn n n on.”